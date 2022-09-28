The Rev Julie Guest led the Commemorative Service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Photo / Dean Taylor

St John's Anglican Church hosted a service to commemorate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Monday's commemorative holiday.

The head of the Anglican Church was remembered for "a life of Christian service" by parish priest Julie Guest, fellow clergy and guest speakers Te Awamutu RSA committee member Lou Brown on behalf of veterans, and Waipā District Mayor Jim Mylchreest on behalf of the community.

The church led prayers for Her Majesty and the congregation joined in songs of praise and concluded with God Save The King.

Jim said it was an honour and a privilege to speak at this memorial service to remember and pay a special tribute to the Queen.

He said to say she dedicated herself to a lifetime of service must go down as one of the greatest understatements in history.

"The Queen and the royal family have always had a special place in the heart of many New Zealanders as is evidenced by the large numbers of our population that turn out just to catch a glimpse of any visiting royal or possibly a fleeting conversation.

"The Queen's visit at the end of 1953 and beginning of 1954 was particularly momentous for Waipā with a visit to both our main towns of Te Awamutu and Cambridge to formally open the new Post Office in Te Awamutu and a civic reception in Cambridge at the Town Hall on New Year's Day 1954.

"These visits are still firmly etched in the treasured memories of many of our residents who were in attendance at the time."

He said from a personal perspective he have been overwhelmed by the level of grief felt by New Zealanders on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"With the Queen's passing there will obviously be discussions about New Zealand's constitutional arrangements and possible decolonisation," he said.

"This will need to be undertaken with care and particularly with our unique arrangements created by the Treaty. Now is not the time in my opinion for this debate to be initiated.

"It is, however, a time to recognise and celebrate the contribution Queen Elizabeth II has made to the world and to grieve in a way that is appropriate to us all as individuals.

"Long live King Charles III".

The congregation concluded the commemoration by sharing morning tea and joining in camaraderie in the church lounge.