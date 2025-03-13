Scrimgeour said the conditions of the deer would vary, depending on their location in the forest.

The deer were in good condition, particularly around forest edges.

“In more remote areas there are indications the condition of the animals is poor – suggesting a diet of less palatable plants and high dependency on litter, leaf and vegetation fall.”

Scrimgeour said he knew a big stag with “impressive antlers” was always a sought-after prize.

“[But] we’re also encouraging hunters to target hinds across the forest, as analysing their jaw bones will give us very helpful data on the herd.”

There would be no pig hunting categories.

DoC has recently completed an aerial predator control operation across parts of the forest to protect the forest’s significant stands of native trees and birds such as kokako, kākā and kākāriki.

“Because dogs are at risk from scavenging affected animals, pig hunting categories have been removed,” DoC said in a release.

As the hunting season kicks off, police are urging hunters to be extra careful.

Mike McIlraith, Te Tari Pūreke, Firearms Safety Authority director of partnerships and communities, said hunting deer was enjoyed by many people, but firearms “can be unforgiving”.

The Firearms Safety Authority has made a plea to hunters to be 'extra sure' this Roar - the main deer hunting season - before they pull the trigger.

“We’ve boiled it down to three key reminders for hunters this year – make a plan for your hunt and stick to it; always treat every firearm as loaded; and identify your target beyond all doubt.

“If they have any doubts, then don’t shoot. Hunters shouldn’t feel pressured to take the shot – no meat or no trophy is better than no mate.

“We want all hunters to have a great Roar and for everyone to come home safely.”

Meanwhile, Pikiariki Restoration, a newly formed conservation group of volunteers, has set up A24 rat traps within 900 hectares of the Pikiariki block of the forest, close to Pureora Village.

Pikiariki is well used by visitors as the entrance to the Timber Cycle Trail and has a popular summer camping area and a nature walk. Photo / Visit Ruapehu NZ

The group said they aimed to reduce “damaging predation on bats, bird nests, and invertebrates by maintaining low rat numbers year-round”.

Conservation ecologist Tertia Thurley said the group’s efforts would complement the work of the Department of Conservation.

“Pikiariki is such a special place with its rare and endangered species, for instance it is the only known place in the world where dactylanthus, a unique parasitic flowering plant, and its main pollinator the short-tailed bat have a functioning relationship.”

Other activities planned by the group include monitoring stoat, possum and feral cat numbers through trail cameras and monitoring the long-tailed bat population through a new acoustic recorder method.