Meanwhile, Pikiariki Restoration, a newly formed conservation group of volunteers, has set up A24 rat traps within 900 hectares of the Pikiariki block of the forest, close to Pureora Village.
The group said they aimed to reduce “damaging predation on bats, bird nests, and invertebrates by maintaining low rat numbers year-round”.
Conservation ecologist Tertia Thurley said the group’s efforts would complement the work of the Department of Conservation.
“Pikiariki is such a special place with its rare and endangered species, for instance it is the only known place in the world where dactylanthus, a unique parasitic flowering plant, and its main pollinator the short-tailed bat have a functioning relationship.”
Other activities planned by the group include monitoring stoat, possum and feral cat numbers through trail cameras and monitoring the long-tailed bat population through a new acoustic recorder method.