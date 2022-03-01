Paige Connon (left) with youth worker Mereana Graham and Waipa Mayor Jim Mylchreest at the handover of a council vehicle to Blue Light charity in May 2021. Photo / Supplied

Paige Connon (left) with youth worker Mereana Graham and Waipa Mayor Jim Mylchreest at the handover of a council vehicle to Blue Light charity in May 2021. Photo / Supplied

Former Cambridge High School student leader Paige Connon has been selected for the 2022 Tuia Mayoral Mentoring Programme and will be mentored by Waipā District Council mayor Jim Mylchreest for the next year.

The programme selects outstanding rangatahi Māori who have the potential to contribute to their community. It aims to help develop leadership through one-on-one mentoring with a local mayor.

No stranger to leadership, Connon spends much of her time volunteering for school and community projects, is a member of Ngaa Poutiaki and helps teach Te Reo Māori and kapa haka at Leamington Primary School.

She said the programme would be a great addition to her interests as her passion has always been helping people and caring for animals.

During her final year at Cambridge High School in 2021, Connon was a member of the student executive, the chairwoman of the environmental and sustainability committee, and received the Māori women's welfare league cup for a fine senior Māori student as well as the award for outstanding contribution to kapa haka and outstanding leadership.

Waipa's Paige Connon has been selected as a participant in the 2022 Tuia Mayoral Mentoring Programme to work alongside Waipa District Council Mayor Jim Mylchreest. Photo / Supplied

The Tuia programme also involves each student undertaking a community contribution of their choosing and attending three wānanga to build networks and mix with a diverse range of people.

"I believe through this it will enable me to learn from the others and bring my learning back into the community."

Connon says she feels blessed and grateful to have the mayor as a mentor and to have the opportunity to further develop her character.

"Having the opportunity to be under the guidance of mayor Jim's knowledge and the experience that he has gained from being involved with local governance for several years will enable me to take on board some of his first-hand takings from his role."

Mylchreest was very impressed with the young woman.

"Paige is very keen to share information about the programme, which has been running for over 10 years, to help get more young people interested and wanting to be a part of it," Mylchreest said.

A few of the previous rangitahi have continued their involvement with the Tuia programme as facilitators.

Cassidy Temese from the 2018 Tuia Rangitahi Leadership programme, stood for council in the 2019 election and remains involved in the wider community.

"Cassidy has been in fairly close contact ever since and we enjoy catching up with him as and when time permits," Mylchreest said.

More information about the Tuia Programme is available at: https://www.mtfj.co.nz/our-work/tuia-and-mtfj-rangatahi.