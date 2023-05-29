Hayan Potts at WA for Waikato University Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

Hamilton City Netball Centre Indoor Premier Results for Week 5

● Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier 71 v Verdettes Marist Development 20

● Northern United Mamba 48 v University of Waikato A 41

● Allied HOB Collins Premier 21 v University of Waikato Premier 75

● St Peter’s Premier 51 v HGHS Langman 42

● FTNC Premier Reserve 53 v St Paul’s Premier 33

● University of Waikato Premier Reserves 49 v Melville Vetora Premier 31

● Nottingham Castle Rangers 56 v FTNC Premier 55

● Verdettes Marist Premier 24 v Verdettes Marist Old Girls 77

The fifth week again had a few close games, as we draw closer to the end of the first round.

Premier A:

What a cracker of a game between Nottingham Castle Rangers and FTNC Premier, especially as neither team has had a loss this season. The game did not disappoint. Castle Rangers started strongly and were up by 19 goals to 12 at the end of the first quarter.

By halftime, FTNC Premier had clawed back the deficit to be only two goals behind. The halftime score was 29-27. FTNC Premier also won the third quarter to draw level at three-quarter time at 45 goals apiece.

The final quarter was goal for goal and only in the dying moments did Castle Rangers inch ahead to take the win 56-55. For Castle Rangers, it was a tightly contested game by both teams with limited turnover ball, so the team had to make the most of limited opportunities.

Dawn Wakelin at WA for FTNC Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

It was good to be able to utilise the whole bench and rotate players and they adapted to the changes quickly. The team was happy to grind out the win gaining lots of learnings. FTNC Premier after a slow start fought their way back into the game. It was a physical game for both sides. Sophie Reeves at goal keep had an outstanding game securing the front space of the shooter and taking multiple intercepts. The FTNC were proud of the performance despite not walking away with the win.

The all-school battle between St Peter’s Premier and HGHS Langman was a great spectator game and very competitive. HGHS Langman had a great first quarter to lead by a goal, but by halftime St Peter’s had pulled ahead to lead by three goals.

The score was 27 goals to 24. In the third quarter, St Peter’s were able to stretch their lead before the final quarter being more competitive. The fulltime score was 51-42. For HGHS Langman it was a great start but some silly errors and a lack of composure when needed had them fall behind, particularly in the third quarter.

Lots of learning for a side that is rebuilding in 2023. For St Peter’s there was some skilful play from both teams but the maturity and composure was the standout for the team.

It was pleasing to take the first win noting that the two teams will play each other several times. It was also a great learning experience for all 10 players as to the intensity needed to play week in and week out, and it is only going to get harder.

University of Waikato Premier were too good for Allied HOB Collins Premier and they led from start to finish in their game. The halftime score was 39 goals to 9 and the fulltime score was 75-21. Defensively, University Premier were strong.

In the all Verdettes Marist game the Old Girls were also dominant and led from start to finish over their Premier team. The halftime score was 37 goals to 9 and the fulltime score was 77-24. The final quarter, however, was goal for goal. All a little too late.

Premier B:

Northern United Mamba and the University of Waikato A had a great game. University A had a great start and were ahead by six goals at the end of the first quarter and they pretty much maintained their lead into halftime with the score being 22 goals to 17.

Mamba then had a dominant third quarter and they were able to take the lead by four goals. The final score was 48-41. For Mamba, the team had a rough start where combinations weren’t syncing and connections weren’t working. Some changes brought a lift in the team but it wasn’t until the third quarter that the team found its groove.

Man-on-man defence, angled drives and working the shooting circle assisted the team in gaining the win in the end. Chevahn Morris at wing defence was an impact player and in the third quarter, she turned over some great ball that was crucial.

For University A, they were simply unable to maintain the momentum they started with.

Mackenzie Foster at GD for Melville Vetora Premier. Photo / Judy Macdonald

University of Waikato Premier Reserves won their game against Melville Vetora Premier despite a close first and third quarter. The halftime score was 22 goals to 13 and the fulltime score was 49-31.

FTNC Premier Reserves had a reasonably convincing win over St Paul’s Premier with only the first quarter close. The halftime score was 27 goals to 19 and the fulltime score was 53-33.

Waikato Diocesan for Girls Premier showed no mercy over Verdettes Marist Development and they dominated the whole game. The halftime score was 38 goals to 11 and the fulltime score was 71-20. Verdettes Marist Development are yet to win a game.



