The NZ Polocrosse Roke and Rockwood Championships action is coming to Tokoroa. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand Polocrosse Roke and Rockwood Championships, for the top club A and B grade teams, will be played this weekend, February 25 and 26, in Tokoroa at the Memorial Sports Ground.

This competition will involve the top players in the game. Games commence at 9am both days, with the finals from noon on Sunday.

The current holders of the two trophies are the Putaruru Tirau Polocrosse Club which consists of players from throughout the Waikato and Bay of Plenty. They will be doing their best to defend the trophies but have strong competition from other clubs.

Polocrosse is a fast exciting game, played on athletic horses with a racquet and softball.

The field is 146m x 55m and split into three like a netball court so viewing is easy for spectators.

Players can only play one horse so the team of six is split into two sections of alternating chukkas in order to rest the horses.

Number one is the goal scorer, the two is centre field only and the three is defence. The game is started by a line out with the ball thrown in by the referee, it can be caught or picked up from the ground and passed from player to player, often at incredible speed and length.

Rules are simple and revolve around safety for both horses and players.

