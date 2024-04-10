Marcus Gardiner, 35, was last seen on April 8 in the Hamilton CBD, near the transport centre.

Marcus Gardiner, 35, was last seen on April 8 in the Hamilton CBD, near the transport centre.

Police have appealed to the public for information about a missing man last seen in Hamilton.

Marcus Gardiner, 35, was last seen on Monday, April 8 in the Hamilton CBD, near the transport centre.

He was wearing a t-shirt and shorts and carrying a red/white stripped duffle bag along with a blanket and pillow.

His family and Police are concerned for his wellbeing and would like him to return home safely.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’ and quoting file number 240409/6736.