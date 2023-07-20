Maurice Hall has lived in Sheehan Street, Kihikihi for over 40 years and thinks if there is money for roading, some should be spent on established residential roads like his which don't have channel, kerbs or footpaths. Photo / Dean Taylor

Plans to turn six Kihikihi streets into cul-de-sacs have hit a nerve.

Over the last month, Waipā District Council has sought feedback on proposals to turn parts of Bryce St, Grey St, Rolleston St south, Moule St, Hall St north and Whitaker St north into no-exit streets.

The proposals are part of the plan for the new $7.2 million Te Ara Rimu walking and cycling path in Kihikihi.

People will still be able to access the streets from both ends by foot, bike, scooter or mobility devices but vehicles will only be able to enter from one end.

Creating no-exit streets would reduce the number of intersections on Rolleston and Whitmore streets for users of a new walking and cycleway to be built in the town.

The pathway, to be built in mid-2024, has been part-funded by Waka Kotahi to help create more transport choices and make it easier for people to leave cars at home.

Consultation undertaken in February showed strong community support for the pathway.

Council’s transportation manager Bryan Hudson said unless cul-de-sacs were built, pathway users will be forced to cross multiple roads.

The Halls say it has taken nearly three years to have bollards installed to prevent motorcycles, cars and trucks using the unformed part of the Hall Street extension, for a new subdivision, as a short cut onto Sheehan Street. Photo/ Dean Taylor

“The purpose-built pathway is going to be used a lot by kids going to and from school so from a safety perspective, I think cul-de-sacs are clearly the best option. But that’s not my decision to make.”

Close to 150 submissions were received on the proposal – some in favour and some against.

Longtime resident Maurice Hall and his wife Colleen aren’t opposed as such, but say if there is money to be spent on roads, some should go to bring existing roads up to standard.

The couple have lived in Sheehan St for over 40 years. Maurice also ran his car sales business on Lyon St for many years.

He says Sheehan St started as a metal track, and apart from tarseal at their end now, isn’t much improved.

The road has no channel, kerb or footpath, despite it being a residential street and a popular walking and cycling route - especially as it leads to Kihikihi Primary School.

Maurice says people are forced to walk on the road, which is also a bit of a racetrack at times, so it isn’t safe.

He says a new development which saw Hall St extended south has also caused issues with illegal traffic causing damage and noise, and that has taken nearly three years to get action.

Elected councillors will make a final decision on whether the streets will become cul-de-sacs in September.