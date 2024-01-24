Representation of what the cell site will look like when built behind the Pirongia Waitomo Service Station.

Spark mobile network users in Pirongia are about to get an improved service with the installation of a new tower, but the community isn’t enthralled with the chosen location.

Mobile tower infrastructure company Connexa has announced it will build a new cell site behind the Waitomo Service Station early this year.

Customers of Spark, Skinny, Megatel and Mercury in Pirongia are currently provided with cell phone service from a single Spark cell site located about 4km outside the village.

Spark says the tower is overloaded and struggling to meet the community’s growing demand for mobile data. With use increasing each year, more housing being built in the area, and the tower having already been upgraded as far as possible, a new cell site in the village is critical to ensuring reliable services.

Spark initially engaged with the community in 2019 to build a new cell site, Spark, but like many other mobile network operators around the world, has adopted a new model for the deployment of mobile infrastructure.

Now tower companies such as Connexa coordinate builds to support more cell site sharing between providers, better network economics, and faster digital infrastructure deployment across New Zealand.

“The construction of this new cell site represents a significant investment in the community’s future, ensuring that Pirongia remains connected, resilient and safe,” says Connexa CEO Rob Berrill

“Similar to electricity and roading, telecommunications infrastructure is now defined by the New Zealand Government as ‘critical lifeline infrastructure’.”

“Since 2019, the use of mobile services in Pirongia has grown by over 30 per cent each year and the existing site is under significant strain, so this new site is critical to ensure ongoing reliable connectivity on the Spark network, and possible additional mobile networks in the future.”

Connexa has delivered information packs to all households in the village explaining the process of deciding on the site location, the benefits the new site will deliver, and contact details should anyone in the community have any questions.

It shows 14 sites had been considered and the choice of the McClure St site was based on its central location providing the best coverage, improved coverage for the state highway and being a commercial zone a 20 metre tower was permitted.

It added up to being the most effective location to provide additional capacity and future-proof the network for Pirongia.

Pirongia Community Association chairperson, Waipā councillor Clare St Piere, recalls the initial work done in 2019 and says she had been advised of the outcome before Christmas and believes Connexa had been thorough in its research and considerations.

But she understands that not everyone will be happy with the decision and believes a site on the outskirts of the village had been promoted in 2019 and would have been more acceptable.

Pirongia Community Association chairperson Ruth Webb was overseas at the time of the 2019 consultation but says a group was formed to oppose locations near residential areas and the school, so she understands the choice will be unpopular.

She says there had been no further consultation or information until this week’s announcement, and even then not all residents had received the information pack when she spoke to the Te Awamutu Courier on Tuesday.

“We feel as if we have been blindsided,” she says.

Residents have organised a public meeting to discuss the issue and are hoping Connexa will be present.

The meeting is on Thursday night, 6.30pm in the Pirongia Community Centre, Crozier Street.

