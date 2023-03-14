Hamiltonian Craig has adopted Adobe Flame, a retired Greyhound. Photo / Supplied

If you are thinking about getting a pet, you might want to consider adoption, pet business PetStock says, as an ever-present number of animals are caught in the cycle of pet homelessness.

The call comes in time for this month’s National Pet Adoption Month which stands under the theme “adopt differently”.

PETstock Assist charity and events lead Sherralea Cassidy says adopting different essentially means adopting the pet you connect with.

“We’re challenging Kiwis to think differently and open their hearts to the possibility of an unexpected new family member ... Every time you adopt a pet, you’re playing a role in ending pet homelessness in New Zealand,” Cassidy says.

PETstock’s charity foundation PetStock Assist New Zealand challenges misconceptions and asks that we consider a pet’s personality and lifestyle suitability, and give overlooked groups a chance.

Hamiltonian Craig Richmond, a commercial photographer, is one of those who gave an overlooked pet a chance. He adopted Greyhound Adobe Flame after she retired from racing. When he met Flame, you could say she chose him - taking to him instantly.

Being a foster child himself, Craig was impressed with the ease and ongoing support through Flame’s transition into a new home.

“Flame was not a rescue dog but instead rehomed to me for retirement. She did, however, absolutely rescue me,” he says.

Greyhound Adobe Flame is a retired race dog. Photo / Supplied

To get the word out, PETstock stores across New Zealand, including Hamilton, will host local animal rescue organisations this weekend to rehome pets currently living with PETstock Assist rescue partners, like Lonely Miaow, Greyhounds as Pets, and Saving Hope.

The in-store adoption days are a great opportunity to speak face-to-face with local pet rescue groups, learn more about the adoption and fostering process, and get misconceptions cleared up.

A recurring misconception is that behavioural issues land many animals in shelters, however, the most common causes include a rise in owners’ cost of living, relocation or change in family circumstances, and lack of time.

PETstock does not sell dogs or cats in its stores due to its commitment to the ethical rehoming of animals in need. Rescue pets available for adoption or fostering during the weekend varies from store to store.

The Details

What: PETstock Hamilton National Pet Adoption Weekend

When: Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19

Where: PETstock Hamilton at The Base shopping centre, Corner Te Rapa Rd and Wairere Drive