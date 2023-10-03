Wild West was the theme at a previous alternative Halloween event.

An American man transplanted to Paeroa is promoting an alternative to a traditional Halloween at the Paeroa War Memorial Hall on October 31.

Bob Turlington came to New Zealand from Baltimore 12 years ago to work with children at Paeroa Baptist Church and other organisations including Totara Springs in Matamata. He has promoted the alt-Halloween evening for the past 11 years.

Halloween celebrations have increased in popularity in New Zealand over the past two decades, and popular fright-night activities for Kiwi kids include dress-up, trick-or-treating, costume parties, lighting bonfires and watching scary movies.

Halloween is marked on October 31. Photo / 123rf

Known in old English as All Hallow’s Eve, the annual scare-fest originally signified the beginning of the observance of Allhallowtide, a three-day religious observance of the dead, saints and martyrs that encompasses All Saints’ Eve (Halloween), All Saints’ Day (All Hallows’) and All Souls’ Day.

However Turlington believes “Halloween has a lot of “bad stuff” associated with it, and he is keen to promote his church group’s “alternative evening, which focuses on fun and playing dress-up as sports stars”.

Turlington believes Halloween promotes satanic and demonic rituals, saying: ”It’s not just dressing up”.

He says Halloween has sinister connotations and points at anecdotes of “children disappearing” on Halloween night in the United States - most likely referring to the so-called “stranger danger” hysteria that gripped the US in the 1980s when reports of children being kidnapped or supplied with tainted candy dominated headlines.

“I’ve talked to parents and they don’t like the scary aspect. Also [with his alternative celebrations] parents don’t go out bothering people. We’ve created a safe environment for kids, “said Turlington.

HC Post approached the police for comment concerning safety at Halloween.

A spokesperson said: “Parents or caregivers should accompany children and not let them go off with people they do not know. Trick-or-treat in areas that are well-lit and only go where children know the residents, always go with an adult or, if you’re a teen - stay with your friends.

“If you see a sign on the door that says ‘no trick-or-treat here’ or similar then respect their wishes. Householders don’t have to open the door or respond to knocks from Halloween visitors.”





