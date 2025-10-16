The driver then continued south without stopping.
Sergeant Scott Tyrrell said the outcome of the dangerous driving could have been catastrophic.
“Not only has the driver of this vehicle not stopped to check if anyone was injured in the collision or to exchange details, they have also nearly caused what could have been a fatal head-on crash.”
He said this type of driving was “unacceptable” in any circumstances and it is “pure luck” that no one was injured.
Police are aware of dashcam footage circulating online.
“I ask that anyone who has this footage to please share it with us,” he said.
Information can be provided by calling 105 and quoting file number 251012/3057.