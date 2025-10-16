A motorist on State Highway 2 caught video footage of a driver making a dangerous overtake near Paeroa about midday. Video / Supplied

Police are seeking dashcam footage after a hit-and-run incident in the Hauraki district.

The incident happened on State Highway 2, Paeroa, on October 11, and police said it “could have been a fatal head-on crash”.

Police received a report a vehicle had collided with the side of a campervan while attempting a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre.

The driver of the vehicle was travelling south on SH2 about 2pm and allegedly attempted to overtake multiple vehicles at one time, directly in the path of oncoming traffic in the northbound lane.

To avoid a head-on collision, the driver swerved back towards the southbound lane, colliding with the side of the campervan.