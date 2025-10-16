Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Paeroa hit and run: Police seeking dashcam footage

Malisha Kumar
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

A motorist on State Highway 2 caught video footage of a driver making a dangerous overtake near Paeroa about midday. Video / Supplied

Police are seeking dashcam footage after a hit-and-run incident in the Hauraki district.

The incident happened on State Highway 2, Paeroa, on October 11, and police said it “could have been a fatal head-on crash”.

Police received a report a vehicle had collided with the side of a campervan

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save