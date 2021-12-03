Orange rocks as festival season tunes up for a great summer across the region

The Soundsplash festival is set to run from January 20 until 23 in Raglan. Photo / File

The Waikato will start off in the orange setting of the Government's new traffic light system which means nothing stands in the way of the summer festival season - as long as you are double jabbed.

The musical events are set to take place in Whangamata, Raglan, Karapiro, South Waikato and Thames.

Coro-Events director Denis Beaver, who is part of organising three events in Whangamata, says orange means it's all go.

"We're absolutely stoked that Waikato is entering the traffic light system at orange. Our impressive line-up of top Kiwi talent is already here so we've no worries about securing MIQ spaces - they're all ready to get this summer party started!

"Today's announcement means we are now full steam ahead to deliver some world-class events right here in Whangamata this January."

The first one up is a new reggae festival called Sundown, on Joe's Farm in Whangamata on January 2. The line-up includes The Black Seeds, Kora, 1814, Mai FM DJs and Ruby Du.

The Reggae-Saturday is followed by the inaugural Dance Farm Festival also at Joe's Farm in Whangamata on January 8.

This festival will be headlined by international superstar and Supalonely singer Benee. She is set to rock the Coromandel together with Mitch James, SACHI, Ladyhawke, Niko Walters, LA Women, Georgia Lines and AACACIA.

The middle of the month has a very busy weekend planned with two festivals running at opposite ends of the region. Kickdown Festival in Whangamata, running from January 20 until 23 is the North Island's first and only motorcycle festival, dedicated to all American, British and European machines.

In the style of the legendary Beach Hop, but just for bikes, Kickdown will feature a motorcycle stampede, downtown bike show and concert at Joe's Farm with the likes of SHIHAD, Devilskin, Hello Sailor and more.

Additionally, there will be a $1 million prize draw and a joint "Ride the Loop" around the world-famous Coromandel Peninsula coastal roads.

At the same time, from January 20 until 23, the Soundsplash festival will be kicking off in Mystery Creek this year due to Covid restrictions, featuring a multi-genre celebration of music, art and culture.

The festival line-up sees January end as busy as it started. Christian youth classic Festival One, running from January 28 until 31 is moving to a new location this year and is set to take place at Hartford, Karapiro, for the first time.

The line-up will include Smokefree Rockquest winners Albert Street, Auckland alternative metal band Enoch, surf rock singer Bluey Green and NZ Music Awards winner Derek Lind.

Indie pop star Benee will be headlining the inaugural Dance Farm Festival in Whangamata. Photo / Supplied

Close by, at Okoroire Hot Spring Hotel, outside of Tirau, That Weekend festival will be kicking off from January 29 to 30.

Organised by Nextgen Touring co-founders Kurt Barker and James Bristow, That Weekend hosts a line-up of local acts including The Black Seeds, Pixie Lane, Leisure and Summer Thieves, and its first international act: Belgium artist, Netsky.

Different to most classic camping festivals, attendees will have access to all hotel facilities, including hot showers, the restaurant, pub, tennis courts as well as the famous natural hot spring and a 9-hole golf course.

At the end of February, Beach Hop organiser Noddy Watts is organising the Hootnanny Country Rock Festival in Thames. From February 25 until 27, he is bringing American Country flair to the Coromandel with a car show, truck parade, carnival rides, Motorcycle and Barrel Racing, Monster Trucks and of course lots of country music.

The line-up for Hootnanny includes Kiwi country veterans Eddie Low, Dennis Marsh, Brendan Dugan, Gray Bartlett as well as popular performers such as Jody Direen, Cam Scott, Jenny Mitchell and Dust and Gold.

