Locals can choose to buy a classic glass bottle or refill their own container at Taupō's new mobile milk dispensary from Opepe Farm Trust.

Old-fashioned, creamy milk is in for a comeback in Taupō, as a high-tech makeover will help locals make their morning coffee more sustainable.

Opepe Farm Trust has brought in a new self-service milk dispensary trailer where the public can pick up a classic glass bottle of the white stuff, or refill a container of their choice.

The milk travels just 12km from Opepe Farm Trust’s 4876ha farm to the trailer’s regular sites in the Taupō CBD, making it a more sustainable choice for anyone watching their food miles.

The milk is minimally handled, being lightly pasteurised to kill off potentially harmful bacteria, but left unhomogenised.

The homogenisation process uses pressure to distribute fat evenly throughout milk, making its texture consistent but causing it to lose the rising layer of cream that many will remember from opening a bottle of milk in years gone by.

Choosing locally-produced, unhomogenised milk means people “can see and taste the difference” said Opepe Farm Trust general manager, Vernon Rameka.

The Opepe Farm Trust brings fresh, chilled self-service milk to Taupō's CBD.

“The farm is giving owners and locals access to the freshest milk in the region.”

The old-fashioned approach is complemented by modern safety standards, however, with the trust complying with Ministry for Primary Industries standards including regular reporting, testing, monitoring and auditing.

This ensures the milk consumers can get straight from the chilled trailer is subject to the same processes as supermarket milk.

As well as being a local business, Opepe Farm Trust has welfare and sustainability in mind, Rameka said.

“Our goal is to look after our cows in the most natural setting possible. This doesn’t mean milking them until they drop.

“The best practice is for our cows to be rested so they are in the best health.”

The cows ‘dry off’ each season from the end of May for two to three months, so anyone wanting a rich milk fix will have a few weeks to get their dairy hit before it goes off sale until spring.

As well as two dairy units, the trust also has a sheep and beef unit and forestry.

In the future, Rameka said they hoped to offer other farm produce if their milk venture takes off.

“We have lots of ideas for the future but it would only ever be on a small scale to cater to our owners and the local community - Opepe Farm Fresh Milk is a great start!”