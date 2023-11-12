The OnYa awards pay tribute to community-minded people who have excelled in their field. Photo / Hauraki District Council

The OnYa’s, as in “Good On Ya!” - You made a difference are an award ceremony organised by the Hauraki District Council.

The awards recognise the achievements and community-mindedness of people in the Hauraki region.

Martial arts teacher Michael Read was honoured for his instruction over 23 years. Comments from his students included that he was a “creative and inspiring tutor,” who has an “amazing ability to convey his knowledge to pupils.”

Julie Ada-Tana received her OnYa for Junior netball co-ordinator at Paeroa Netball Centre. Those who know Julie said she is “the epitome of community in every sense of the word.” She also played a major role in the return of the Hauraki Tigers rugby league team.

Naelene Donaldson was acclaimed for her expertise in kapa haka and for being respected by her peers as the student leader of Te Ao Maori at Waihi College.

Naelene Donaldson.

Sheryl Krissansen is heavily involved in the Theatre community in Paeroa, and works at the local rest home co-ordinating activities that even include a seniors tap group.

Jamie-Lee Owen received an award for her work as Paeroa College head student of wellbeing.

Luke Van Vliet’s work with the Kerepehi Brass band saw him recognised on the night.

Maramarua Junior Rugby team of the year won an award for winning the Counties 12th grade rugby title, and the Grayson Bravery Shield.

Sam Morrison has volunteered for many years at the Paeroa library, something described by his nominee as an” amazing contribution to our community.”

Sam Morrison was thrilled to receive his OnYa.

Josephine Jebb who manages local art events, is well-known in the Waihi community and her ideas are “wide and forward-thinking,’ according to colleagues.

Josephine Jebb is a community stalwart in Waihi. Photo / HDC

Meg Thomas was recognised for being leader of community at Waihi College. As Leo Club president she has organised fundraising barbecues, Garden Ramble, and is a graduate of the Police Pathways programme.

Meg Thomas with Waihi Ward chairwoman Anne Marie Spicer. Photo / HDC





