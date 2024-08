In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, supermarkets leave Kiwis out of pocket, five people charged over Matthew Perry death, City Mission food parcels still suspended.

One person has died in a single-vehicle crash at Māhoenui.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 3 about 6pm yesterday.

The vehicle had left the road and one person was found dead at the scene, police said.

The police Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination and the crash is being investigated.