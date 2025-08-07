“[Give a stay is also] for families and individuals deserving of rest, recognition and memory-making, whether they have made quiet contributions in their communities, are supporting others or facing hardship.“

The public is invited to nominate deserving people from all over New Zealand, with recipients being selected by MyStays, Lakeside Accommodation and local tourism operators, which were instantly keen to get on board.

“The generosity, connection, and purpose shared by our local partners has been humbling.

“Everyone we spoke to wanted to be part of this – to add something meaningful to someone else’s experience. It’s a reflection of the community spirit we’re so proud to be part of.”

The partners already on board include Taupō Tandem Skydiving, Venture beyond, AJ Hackett Bungy Taupō, Chris Jolly Outdoors, Taupo Sailing Adventures, Tongariro River Rafting, Coco + Sage Beauty Co, The Landing Lake Taupō, Baked With Love and Escape Aviation.

Gregory said over the next year, they hoped to do eight giveaways comprising a two-night stay in a Taupō holiday home, including meals and special experiences.

MyStays, Lakeside Accommodation and the tourism partners will collectively tailor each weekend to the individual recipient.

For Give A Stay, the team at MyStays teamed up with local tourism operators, including Tongariro River Rafting.

The first recipient would be announced later this month – on Daffodil Day.

So far, the team have received about a dozen nominations, ranging from a Hospice nurse to people with a terminal illness and a local couple supporting youth in sports.

MyStays founder Elle Knight said the initiative was about more than accommodation.

“It’s about giving people a moment to breathe, feel seen, and be celebrated.

“We’re proud to do this alongside our partners and homeowners, united in recognising those who truly deserve it.”

Give a Stay will initially launch in Taupō, however, Gregory and Knight already have plans to expand it to other regions, including Coromandel, Hawke’s Bay and Auckland.

“It’s a bit of a passion project and means a lot to both myself and Elle,” Gregory said.

“Seeing it finally come to life is really exciting.”

Nominations can be made online via mystays.co.nz/give-a-stay/ and remain open throughout the year.

MyStays has evolved from Lakeside Accommodation, which Knight took over in 2014 when it had just eight properties.

Now, the team of 30 staff manage more than 70 properties around the Lake Taupō area, as well as holiday homes across Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Hamilton and Auckland.

Danielle Zollickhofer is the Waikato news director and a multimedia journalist at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.