Twelve members of the Police force have been recognised with the Woolf Fisher Police Fellowship Programme 2024. Photo / Stephen A’Court

Two Waikato-based members of the police have been recognised among the country’s most dedicated police staff.

Sergeant Kenny Ross (OC Paeroa Police Station) and Provisional Inspector Andrea Johnston (Principal Advisor, Assurance Group, PNHQ, based in Thames) are two of 12 members of the New Zealand Police who received a Woolf Fisher Police Fellowship.

The annual awards programme was established in 2017 to promote better and more efficient policing and recognises up to 15 constabulary and non-constabulary employees with funding for international travel and study.

Candidates are nominated in secret by their peers for the award. The programme restarted last year after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Speaking to the fellowship recipients at a special ceremony at National Police Headquarters in Wellington last month, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the awards celebrated great people who had done outstanding work.

“[The awards] reflect your service, your dedication and the excellence you have brought to your work with New Zealand Police and for our communities.”

Woolf Fisher Police Fellowship 2024: Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, Woolf Fisher Trust deputy chairman Mark Robinson and Assistant Police Commissioner Jill Rogers addressed the recipients at the award ceremony. Photo / New Zealand Police

Woolf Fisher Trust deputy chairman Mark Robinson said when trustees were thinking about expanding Woolf Fisher Fellowships beyond their original scope in education, they were unanimous in choosing police.

“We could not think of a more deserving group of individuals, who give up so much for so many every day to make New Zealand a better place.”

Assistant Police Commissioner Jill Rogers is also chair of the police’s awards advisory committee and said looking at the nominations for fellowships was among her favourite tasks.

“Reading about people who are so often unseen, working in the background on things that make such a difference to our organisation. This fellowship is not just for you as an individual, it’s to recognise your families, your friends and people who have supported you to be able to deliver what you do,” Rogers said.

“Through tough times, through fun times, you are the backbone of this organisation. You are what makes us amazing.”

Woolf Fisher Police Fellows 2024

Simon Bridgman (Authorised Officer, Waitematā District)

(Authorised Officer, Waitematā District) Sergeant Philip Grimstone (OC Ōtaki Police Station, Central District)

(OC Ōtaki Police Station, Central District) Helen Little (Behavioural Analyst, National Criminal Investigations Group)

(Behavioural Analyst, National Criminal Investigations Group) Kirsten O’Hara (Intelligence Support Officer, National Criminal Investigations Group)

(Intelligence Support Officer, National Criminal Investigations Group) Trace Pool (ICT District Services Engineer, ICT)

(ICT District Services Engineer, ICT) Karen Poutai-Struginski (Youth At Risk Worker, Northland)

(Youth At Risk Worker, Northland) Eugenie Robinson (Station Support Officer, Tasman)

(Station Support Officer, Tasman) Sergeant Kenny Ross (OC Paeroa Police Station, Waikato)

(OC Paeroa Police Station, Waikato) Senior Constable Neil Vartan (Youth and Community Supervisor, Kerikeri, Northland)

(Youth and Community Supervisor, Kerikeri, Northland) Senior Sergeant Craig Clark (Youth Services Coordinator, Counties Manukau)

(Youth Services Coordinator, Counties Manukau) Provisional Inspector Andrea Johnston (Principal Advisor, Assurance Group, PNHQ, based in Thames)

(Principal Advisor, Assurance Group, PNHQ, based in Thames) Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick (OC Child Protection and Adult Sexual Assault Teams, Eastern District)

