Special Service Medal (Nuclear Testing) were given at the Te Awamutu RSA - Peter Watson, Te Awamutu RSA president (from left) and recipients Charles Conroy, Phillip Payton, Michael Toomath, Denis Bateman and Clive Strickett, with District RSA President Tony Hill, ex-Army Colonel, at the back.

Four veterans received their Special Service Medal (Nuclear Testing) from the Ministry of Defence, England, at the Te Awamutu & District Memorial Returned and Services Association (RSA) earlier this week.

These men were involved in Operation Grapple, a nuclear testing programme in the Pacific in 1957-1958, which Royal New Zealand Navy personnel took part in.

Te Awamutu RSA president Peter Watson welcomed the 125 guests, mainly family and military friends of the veterans.

Watson individually called five men to the front, Phillip Payton, Michael Toomath, Denis Bateman, Clive Strickett and Charles Conway. Conway is still waiting for his medal to arrive.

Ex-Colonel-Army and District RSA President Tony Hill then explained what the medals meant.

Operation Grapple got under way in Kiritimati (Christmas Island) in 1957. New Zealand sent two naval frigates.

This was symbolic of the close relationship between Britain and New Zealand and their two navies.

New Zealand hoped Britain’s development of nuclear weapons would reinforce New Zealand’s security status.

HMNZS Pukaki and Rotoiti left Auckland in March 1957. Their main purpose was to monitor the weather.

Good weather conditions were essential to successful nuclear tests.

However, they had a covert job, too. They were to monitor the test area for spy submarines.

The two ships swapped positions throughout the series of tests, taking turns being closer to the points of detonation.

Although New Zealand supported the entire programme, there was growing concern at home and abroad, particularly in Pacific nations, about the effects of nuclear tests.

A Valiant bomber at 13,000 feet (3962m) dropped the first bomb on May 15, 1957.

The final of nine Operation Grapple tests took place on September 23, 1958.

Five-hundred-and-fifty-one men and two frigates, HMNZS Rotoiti and Pukaki, made up New Zealand’s contribution.

Later many veterans and their families suffered severe health complications, and many felt their service had not been recognised at the time.

In 2002, the Special Service Medal (Nuclear Testing) was finally awarded.

After his speech, Hill presented the medals to the recipients and flowers to the partners/family members before inviting them for an afternoon tea.





