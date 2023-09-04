Waikato went down 39-17 to North Harbour in round 5 of the NPC. Photo / Ken Nicol

Waikato have suffered another loss in this year’s NPC, this time in round five, going down 39-17 to North Harbour.

Waikato scored early in the first half. Liam Coombes-Fabling broke a tackle, then out-sprinted the Harbour defence to score near the corner. Tepaea Cook-Savage was unsuccessful with the conversion, but Waikato led 5-0 after seven minutes.

North Harbour answered back seven minutes later when Ben Grant scored an unconverted try to draw the game level at 5-5.

The second part of the first 40 minutes all belonged to the home team as they scored a further three tries via Tevita Mafileo, Shaun Stevenson and Danyon Morgan-Puterangi. Oscar Koller added the extras to two out of the three tries to see the home team hold a commanding 24-5 lead at halftime.

It took 10 minutes into the second half before the first points would be scored after a dominant run from Simon Parker, who drew in three defenders.

Parker was able to offload to Ollie Norris in support and he powered his way close to the line to reach out and score. Aaron Cruden added the extras and Waikato had reduced the home team’s lead to just 12 points.

However, North Harbour then scored two tries through Ray Niuia and Lotu Inisi in a five-minute period that saw them push their lead out to 36-12 with 10 minutes remaining.

Replacement hooker Sean Ralph was able to score a consolation try as he powered his way over from a pick-and-go. Cook-Savage was unable to add the extras and Waikato trailed 36-17 with seven minutes to play.

Waikato were penalised for an incorrect entry to the ruck and Koller added another three points to the home team’s score. The score remained the same and Waikato went down 39-17 at North Harbour Stadium.

North Harbour 39 (Ben Grant, Tevita Mafileo, Shaun Stevenson, Danyon Morgan-Puterangi, Ray Niuia, Lotu Inisi tries; Oscar Koller 4 conversions, 1 Penalty)

Waikato NPC 17 (Liam Coombes-Fabling, Ollie Norris, Sean Ralph tries; Aaron Cruden 1 conversion)

HT: 24-5