Waikato kicked off their NPC season last week. Photo / Jesse Wood

Waikato NPC are hoping to defend the Nathan Strongman Memorial Trophy on Saturday when the team travel over the Kaimais to take on the Bay of Plenty Steamers.

The trophy, now in its second year, has been established in memory of Fraser Tech Rugby Club member Nathan Strongman, who played provincial rugby for Bay of Plenty and died in 2020 after a battle with cancer.

To honour Strongman’s ties to both sides, Waikato and Bay of Plenty play for the challenge trophy when they meet in regular season games during provincial rugby.

For this year’s trophy game, Waikato head coach Ross Filipo has made six changes to his matchday 23.

The tight five remains unchanged, with the only change to the forward pack being at openside flanker, with Patrick McCurran coming off the bench, replacing Mitch Jacobson.

In the backs, Taha Kemara will link up with Cortez Ratima in the halves. Kemara starts at first five-eight replacing Josh Ioane.

In the midfield, Gideon Wrampling moves in one spot to start at inside centre, replacing Quinn Tupaea. Wrampling’s positional switch makes room for Bailyn Sullivan to start at outside-centre.

Sullivan’s move to the midfield means Liam Coombes-Fabling takes over on the right wing, joining Daniel Sinkinson and Tepaea Cook-Savage to make up a fast-paced outside backs trio.

In the reserves, Te Awamutu Sports’ Austin Anderson has a chance to make his Waikato debut, while Jack Lam will provide impact for the loose forwards from the bench.

The game, at Tauranga Domain, will kick off at 2.05pm.

Ahead of the NPC match, an older generation of Waikato and Bay of Plenty players will put on their jerseys again for one game. The Waikato Classics vs Bay of Plenty Classics curtain raiser match kicks off at 12.45pm.

Waikato squad against the BoP Steamers

1. Ayden Johnstone (Hautapu) – Captain

2. Pita Anae-Ah Sue (Hautapu)

3. George Dyer (Fraser Tech)

4. James Tucker (Hamilton Marist)

5. Hamilton Burr (Hautapu)

6. Malachi Wrampling (Hamilton Old Boys)

7. Patrick McCurran (Fraser Tech)

8. Simon Parker (Hautapu)

9. Cortez Ratima (Otorohanga)

10. Taha Kemara (Te Awamutu Sports)

11. Daniel Sinkinson (Melville)

12. Gideon Wrampling (Hamilton Old Boys)

13. Bailyn Sullivan (Hamilton Marist)

14. Liam Coombes-Fabling (Fraser Tech)

15. Tepaea Cook-Savage (Fraser Tech)

Reserves

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Ollie Norris (Hautapu)

18. Solomone Tukuafu (Hamilton Old Boys)

19. Te Rama Reuben (University)

20. Jack Lam (Hamilton Marist)

21. Xavier Roe (Hamilton Old Boys)

22. Austin Anderson (Te Awamutu Sports) *debut

23. Tana Tuhakaraina (United Matamata Sports)



