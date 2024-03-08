Hawke's Bay Jet Sport Club member Brodie Murrell has entered the Expert/Elite Ski Lites Class and Expert/Elite Ski GP at the 2024 New Zealand Jet Sport Nationals, one of the few competing in more than one class this year. Photo / NZJSBA

Hawke's Bay Jet Sport Club member Brodie Murrell has entered the Expert/Elite Ski Lites Class and Expert/Elite Ski GP at the 2024 New Zealand Jet Sport Nationals, one of the few competing in more than one class this year. Photo / NZJSBA

A fleet of jet skiers will stir up the water at Lake Karāpiro next weekend as part of the annual Battery Zone New Zealand Jet Sport Nationals.

The event, hosted by the Hawke’s Bay Jet Sport Club in conjunction with the NZ Jet Sports Boating Association, will take place at Mighty River Domain on March 16 and 17.

About 40 competitors from four clubs across New Zealand will take part in the event, one rider is even joining from Australia.

The participating clubs are Auckland Jet Sport Association, Canterbury Jet Sports Club, Hawke’s Bay Jet Sport Club and Wellington Jet Sport Club. There is no club in the Waikato.

Racers will include Wellington’s multiple world title-holder Carl Lampe Jnr and Jake Wilson from Canterbury who picked up a title last year.

NZ Jet Sports Boating Association secretary Lara Zidich, of Hawke’s Bay Jet Sport Club, said some racers will get up to 130 to 145km/h.

“The numbers [of participants] are a little bit lower this year and I think that’s to do with the current economic climate. Also, several of the riders from Hawke’s Bay have lost everything with the cyclone last year,” Zidich said.

“We’ve got two different types of jet skis, the ones that you sit down on - runabouts - and then the ones that you stand up on - the ski class.

“There’s stock skis and there’s the modified skis that run in open class. There’s a class for everybody.

“We’ve got competitors as young as 10 racing. To ride on a ski (aged) under 15 is illegal. So, to race in the junior programme, you have to go through a junior development training programme which we’ve done in conjunction with Maritime New Zealand and the Harbourmasters.”

The NZJSBA have introduced a new class in 2024, the Clubman’s Water-cross which is for riders who are keen to “just have a go”.

A full licence isn’t necessary and the course is less serious. Registrations for this class will be open until the day.

“Battery Zone NZ have come on board again and they’re really behind us and the junior programme. They recognise the juniors as being the future of the sport,” Zidich says.

“If you’re around, you need to come and watch Carl Lampe. He’s just so fast. I don’t know how he does what he does. He’s incredible.

“Come along, have a look and feel free to reach out to anyone in a high-vis [vest] to see how to get into the sport.”

To see the best racing, Zidich recommends that the public arrive at 10.30am.

For updates or more information, visit NZJSBA on Facebook or nzjetsport.org.nz

