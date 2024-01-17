Hautapu Sports are introducing a women's team for 2024.

Pre-season training for Cambridge-based Hautapu Sports Club’s new Waikato Club Rugby women’s rugby team will start on Tuesday, February 13, with a ‘meet and greet’ session.

The first session will give players and those considering joining the club’s women’s programme the chance to meet coaches and key club personnel.

The meeting starts at 6pm, at the Victoria St clubrooms, and will be followed by the squad’s first on-field training session.

Hautapu Sports plans to field at least one women’s team in the 2024 senior Waikato Rugby competition.

Head coach for the Hautapu women’s programme will be Rob Loto, who has enjoyed considerable success with champion women’s team Auckland Marist.

His assistant coach will be Isaac Isaaka, who was also at Auckland Marist.

“We know there are women who have played other formats of the game, such as sevens, and we’re happy to help players with the right athleticism and desire to play, if they want to give rugby a go,” Loto said.

Players need to be 16 or older to play in the Waikato women’s competition.

If you want to learn more about our plans for women’s rugby or to express an interest in joining us, please email Hautapu Sports’ director of rugby Nigel Kewish, at seniorrugby@hautapusports.com.





