Whangamatā now has a new water treatment plant, and Thames Coromandel District Council deputy mayor Terry Walker was present to officially open it. Photo / Thames Coromandel District Council

A brand-new water treatment plant, to be known as Moana Anu Anu, was opened at Moana Point in Whangamatā last week.

The plant is fitted with the latest technology and methodologies for treating water including Evoca-supplied membrane units, new filtration, dosing and monitoring equipment.

All the upgrades will ensure the area’s drinking water quality complies with current New Zealand Drinking Water standards.

Thames Coromandel District Council (TCDC) deputy mayor Terry Walker was present to officially open the plant which has been built to help keep up with increased water treatment demands during the busiest summer months.

The new water treatment plant is number eight of 10 in TCDC’s Drinking Water Standards Upgrade project and follows the completion of plants at Onemana, Tairua, Pāuanui, Whitianga, Coromandel Town and Whangamatā (Beverley Hills and Wentworth Valley).

The programme for the remaining water treatment plant upgrades in Hahei and Matarangi will be completed in 2024.

An additional water treatment plant will be built in the Puriri area and is expected to be completed in 2024/25.

The drinking water treatment plant at Thames was upgraded more recently than the other plants and is not due for an update as part of the current project.

