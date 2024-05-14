Composer Chris Williams.

Composer and creative director Chris Williams is premiering his latest show, The Rug, in Hamilton this Friday.

The former Te Awamutu man said the musical was inspired by the influence popular trends and social media have on our lives. It poses a contradictory insight to the expression “the grass is always greener on the other side”.

The story is set in the Stone Age and “witnesses the birth of materialism” at a time when humans were communicating, getting domesticated and gathering possessions.

It follows a simple narrative when a hunter brings home a sabre-tooth tiger skin rug, provoking jealousy from the neighbouring family. A rivalry unfolds as they both compete to own bigger and better possessions.

“I thought I’d use that story to demonstrate the absurdity of constantly trying to keep up and also to make us appreciate what we’ve got,” Williams said.

Originally the show was to take the stage in 2020, pre-Covid, but the pandemic prevented Williams from realising his idea. Four years on, he is finally able to present his creative vision with support from a talented cast of six performers from Wintec’s music and performing arts theatre programme, and a creative team of director Joshi Reinhold, musical director Mark Dennison and designer, Chris Martin.

Martin, who is also an artist and chairman of the Taupo Sculpture Trust, enjoyed painting the striking cave walls of the set even though he said it was “completely out of my comfort zone” being more used to painting on one-metre canvases in his Taupo studio.

Martin also took part in creative decision-making for the characters’ look, as well as designing the striking show posters. Martin is eager to see the show live.“

It’s a good story, and it makes people think about priorities in life.”

Williams’ experience in the creative industry spans three decades as chief executive of King St agency as well as involvement in the arts as a musician, composer and chairman of Clarence Street Theatre. This is his third musical.

The Rug runs from Friday until May 25. themeteor.co.nz/event/the-rug/