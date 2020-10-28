Owners of Te Awamutu's new shop, Niche - Marianne Bolton (left) and Lynne Dill. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Owners of Te Awamutu's new shop, Niche - Marianne Bolton (left) and Lynne Dill. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

Two friends have joined forces to open a gifts, homewares and decor shop on Te Awamutu's main street.

Lynne Dill and Marianne Bolton own Niche, encouraging people to "create your niche", and both have many years of experience in the industry from working in similar stores.

Opening the shop only became a reality for the pair three months ago, but they have been discussing their ideas for some time.

They felt the timing was right and have been looking forward to doing something they love again – Lynne and Marianne have "missed working with beautiful products and fabrics".

Niche stock a range of homewares, gifts and fabrics. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

At

a grand opening on Friday, October 16, guests were treated to refreshments provided by Fahrenheit.

Local businesses such as Alexandra Images, Sullivan Homes, Fairview Aluminum, Hobbs Electrical and Stewart Cavalier helped them get the space ready.

They stock a range of homewares including furniture and decor pieces, gifts and fabrics.

They have also have drapery and upholstery samples, plus fabric and wallpaper books.

One of the displays in the shop at 2 Alexandra St. Photo / Caitlan Johnston

These are also a resource for the services they provide including include drapes, blinds, upholstery, custom-made cushions, colour consultations, and sourcing furniture.

Lynne and Marianne also plan to offer a staging service.

In the few weeks they have been open, they say support from the community has been overwhelming. People have been excited to see something new in town.

"We have tried to cover all price points and styles, and endeavour to have something to suit everyone," says Lynne.

The store is at 2 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu.