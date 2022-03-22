An artist's impression of the TGH $50 million office development now under construction in Hamilton. It will be leased by the ACC. Image / Supplied

An artist's impression of the TGH $50 million office development now under construction in Hamilton. It will be leased by the ACC. Image / Supplied

Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) has launched a new brand identity.

The brand was launched by TGH chairwoman Hinerangi Raumati-Tu'ua at the Tūrangawaewae Marae poukai at Ngāruawāhia and follows an extensive consultation and design process.

Raumati-Tu'ua said the new brand establishes an identity that is aligned to Waikato-Tainui and reflects the more recent growth and direction of the company.

"This new brand is grounded in the significance of the hoe (paddle) to Waikato-Tainui. Hoe steered the great Tainui waka on its journey to Aotearoa. It is symbolic of the courage of our tūpuna in forging a new future, and it signifies the close affinity of our iwi to the Waikato River and our identity as river people," said Raumati-Tu'ua.

The new brand is grounded in the significance of the hoe (paddle) to Waikato-Tainui. Image / Supplied

"It is also an acknowledgment of pre and post-colonial tūpuna who galvanised the local economy through their entrepreneurship, growing and harvesting goods which they transported to market via their highway – the Waikato River," she said.

TGH chief executive Chris Joblin said the brand review was undertaken at a time of significant change and growth for TGH including the delivery of game-changing projects for the iwi and the region at the Ruakura Superhub, across the Kirikiriroa CBD, and in the future along the Hamilton-to-Auckland corridor.

"TGH has been on a journey over the past five years to transform the way we work and ensure our internal culture is strongly aligned to Waikato-Tainui and our remit as the commercial arm of the iwi," said Joblin. "It also reflects the strong growth that TGH is experiencing and the economic wealth we are creating for the iwi today and for generations to come."

Tainui Group Holdings chief executive Chris Joblin. Photo / Supplied

Development of the brand included a comprehensive process to ensure the new identity was led by tribal perspectives, tikanga, histories, and cultural considerations alongside business objectives and needs.

The process included the establishment of Kupu Toi, an advisory group of tribal leaders to provide advice and guidance at all stages of the review, as well as kanohi ki te kanohi (face-to-face) interviews with tribal leaders, kaumātua, rangatahi, business partners, and kaimahi (employees).

"We acknowledge and thank all those who contributed to the review, particularly the members of Kupu Toi who are Ani Willis, Tuku Morgan, Rahui Papa, and Renata Te Wiata. We also acknowledge the work of brand agency Iceberg, led by Martin O'Sullivan.

An artist's impression of the Tainui Group Holdings Superhub and 30ha inland port now being developed at Ruakura, Hamilton. Image / Supplied

"We are immensely proud of this brand and we look forward to living up to its promise as a symbol of the important role of TGH to deliver commercial leadership with an iwi worldview," said Joblin.

The new brand will be rolled out in coming weeks.

About the brand identity

The tohu (symbol) within the logo is a combination of two iconic symbols for te ao Māori: the hoe and the takarangi.

The hoe is shown in the shape of a diamond, a silhouette that is distinctive to Waikato iwi. The design inside the hoe is a reference to the takarangi, which is an intersecting spiral pattern that signifies humanity's celestial origin and our past, present, and future. It is often used in carving.

When combined with the takarangi and its generational story, the hoe becomes a tohu that is interwoven with who we are and our past, present, and future. The hoe also links to the logo of parent entity, Waikato-Tainui, which is an interpretation of a waka.

Tongikura (proverb)

Kia tuupara te hoe kia tau ki te pae.

Paddle the canoe together to reach the new horizon.

The new brand identity includes this tongikura, which has been crafted by Rahui Papa. It references the business aspirations and goals held by TGH and the importance of working together, in unison and in partnership, to achieve success.

The new colour palette is inspired by te taiao, the environment. The majority of TGH's assets are held in property and this is reflected in the new primary brand colour of green, with other hues of nature and the awa (river) alongside.