Te Awamutu Primary School's Payton Dent (back left) and Frankie Britton (back right) had a blast with Silver Ferns Phoenix Karaka, Peta Toeava and Maia Wilson.

Te Awamutu Primary School's Payton Dent (back left) and Frankie Britton (back right) had a blast with Silver Ferns Phoenix Karaka, Peta Toeava and Maia Wilson.

Young Te Awamutu netballers Payton Dent and Frankie Britton won the opportunity to train with three Silver Ferns at Pulman Arena, Takanini, on Monday afternoon.

The skills session was facilitated by Altherm Window Systems, one of the Silver Ferns’ major sponsors, looking for “future netball stars” aged 8-14.

The 8-year-old Te Awamutu Primary School students had a blast, being put through their paces by New Zealand reps Maia Wilson, Phoenix Karaka and Peta Toeava, alongside about 25 other young players.

During a two-and-a half-hour period, the future stars got to train and play games with the trio before grabbing photos and signatures.

The duo said it was the best day of their lives.

“It was cool because it wasn’t just primary school age, it was right up to 14. They learnt a lot from watching the older girls as well. They both really enjoyed getting some little tips on different techniques,” Frankie’s mum, Alana Fisher, said.

Frankie loves shooting for goal, so her favourite part was meeting goal shooter Wilson.

Future netball stars enjoyed their skill session with Silver Ferns Phoenix Karaka, Peta Toeava and Maia Wilson at Takanini's Pulman Arena.

Payton won a netball signed by the whole Silver Ferns squad, a great piece of memorabilia of the experience.

“The looks on their faces in the photos speak volumes on how they felt about [the day]. It was really cool for them to go to something like that in the city,” Fisher said.

Altherm is a big supporter of netball in New Zealand and says it’s part of the Kiwi lifestyle. “The love of netball starts with friends and family. From pulling on the bib for the first time on a freezing winter morning, to watching the Silver Ferns take on their international rivals on the couch, these experiences often take place with our close-knit netball squad sharing the passion for the game.”