The design refresh was inspired by hotel management company Accor's Plaza concept and included, paint, soft furnishing, and furniture changes. Photo / Supplied

The design refresh was inspired by hotel management company Accor's Plaza concept and included, paint, soft furnishing, and furniture changes. Photo / Supplied

Construction company Naylor Love has been appointed the lead contractor on the refurbishment of the 126-room ibis Hamilton Tainui hotel.

Ibis Hamilton Tainui general manager Philip Hilton said the hotel was undergoing a complete refurbishment following its stint as a managed isolation facility. The design refresh was inspired by hotel management company Accor's Plaza concept and included paint, soft furnishing and furniture changes.

"We're really looking forward to returning the ibis to the market with a stunning new interior for our customers to enjoy," said Hilton.

Consultancy Designwell spearheaded the redesign in consultation with hotel owner Tainui Group Holdings and Accor. The Plaza design concept will be a first for an Accor hotel in the Pacific.

The Plaza design concept will be a first for an Accor hotel in the Pacific. Photo / Supplied

Tainui Group Holdings CEO Chris Joblin said: "We are pleased to appoint a commercial construction company of the calibre of Naylor Love who brought a competitive tender and the ability to meet our tight deadlines. Refurbishing the hotel to a high standard and as quickly as possible is a priority to meet accommodation demand."

Naylor Love director Kris MacCauley said the company values the relationship with Tainui Group Holdings and is looking forward to turning the vision for the refurbished hotel into a reality.

"We've set about understanding the vision for the hotel and we pride ourselves on collaborating closely with the designers, with Accor and with the owners to ensure the construction process is streamlined in terms of communication and co-ordination."

Naylor Love has a positive track record with Tainui Group Holdings, having been the construction company for the award-winning Te Awa Mall at The Base shopping centre in Te Rapa that they completed in 2011.

Naylor Love set up a permanent operation in Waikato and Bay of Plenty in 2012 following the successful completion of Te Awa.

Naylor Love project director Chris Haswell said the company's Waikato team had strong connections with not only architects, engineers and consultants, but subcontractors and the supply chain throughout the region.

"Construction is not just about buildings, it's about strong relationships; Naylor Love is focused on improving social outcomes through our working relationship with Tainui Group Holdings and the wider Tainui iwi. We have the ideal opportunity at the ibis to collaborate to provide vocational training and career path opportunities for those affiliated with the iwi and the wider Waikato region."

The hotel is due to reopen later this year.