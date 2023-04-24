Hamilton's Maria La Parra, originally from Colombia, is now looking at a career in science and technology after spending a hands-on week at the Royal New Zealand Navy's School to Seas programme.

Hamilton high school student Maria La Parra was thrown in the deep end with her recent Royal New Zealand Navy experience, helping build a remote-controlled submarine alongside other female students.

Maria, who attends Rototuna High School, was one of 32 students from around the country learning about Navy life, by attending the Navy’s School to Seas wāhine camp at Auckland’s Devonport Naval Base last week.

The camp - the first to be held since 2020 because of Covid-19 restrictions - is about empowering young women with confidence and curiosity about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) careers in the marine industry.

Students take part in an exercise in fuel components aboard HMNZS Aotearoa.

Maria applied for the camp at the suggestion of her chemistry teacher, who had done the teachers’ version of School to Seas.

“He thought it would be great as it’s for girls who love science and Stem subjects. I think it’s an amazing opportunity to be part of a programme that focuses on Stem that’s for girls,” she said.

During the camp, Year 12 and 13 school students get hands-on experience with machinery, robotics and electronics, planning and executing a real naval navigation exercise, using a bridge simulator and developing resilience and leadership skills, with specialist workshops from women in leadership.

“It was wonderful, all the different opportunities given to us. I really enjoyed learning about the different trades in the Navy, and getting to participate in all of them,” Maria said.

Her favourite part was helping build a remotely-operated vehicle that could work underwater.

Students experience the thrill of seaboat drills aboard Rigid Hulled Inflatable Boats.

“That was something new to me and it made us work on our problem-solving.”

She said she felt like she and the other students had become a family.

“It was really sad to see each other go at the end of the week.”

Maria’s family emigrated from Colombia when she was 6 years old. She didn’t speak any English but now a career in science is on the horizon.

“My family came to New Zealand so my brother and I could have more career opportunities and a better life.

“Now I’m really interested in science engineering or science research and development. And I’m hoping I’ll learn a lot on the camp to give me more of an idea about what I’d like to do as a career.”

Students in the flood compartment at the Sea Safety Training Squadron.

School to Seas project lead, Lieutenant Commander Emily Kutarski said the camp aimed to introduce students to Navy life, as well as break down stereotypes and barriers that may prevent women from enlisting.

“The participants meet many of our young service people, who not long ago were in their shoes, trying to decide what to do after school,” she said.

Women make up less than 30 per cent of New Zealand’s Stem workforce. The aim of the camps is to attract young women to sustain and grow participation, both in the Navy and the wider marine industry.