Nigel Borrell is the judge of this year's National Contemporary Art Award.

The 2025 running of the National Contemporary Art Award has received a record number of entries for the third time in a row.

Of the more than 480 entries, 53 artworks were selected as finalists.

The National Contemporary Art Award (NCAA) is run by Te Whare Taonga o Waikato Museum and Gallery and recognises the cutting-edge artists of Aotearoa New Zealand.

It first received a record-breaking number of entries in 2022 (more than 300 entries) and again in 2023 (420 entries).

Director museum and arts Liz Cotton said the entries had “poured” in from artists from all over the country, “exceeding all expectations”.