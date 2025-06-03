“This reflects the vibrancy of the nation’s art scene and the essential role art plays in our society, as well as the importance of our philanthropic partners who enable us to offer such generous prizes.”
The prize pool comprises more than $30,000, with recipients selected through a blind-judging process.
The winner receives $20,000, the runner-up receives $7500 and there will also be Merit Awards of $1000 each.
The judge for the 2025 NCAA competition was Nigel Borell (Pirirakau, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Te Whakatōhea), curator Taonga Māori at Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira.
He has played an active role in the arts and culture sector for the past 25 years and was
made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2022. The 2023 winner was Tauranga-based artist Tawhai Rickard (Ngāti Uepohatu, Ngāti
Porou). He is pictured with his work titled Scenes from a Victorian Restaurant. Photo / Ruth Gilmour
He will select the award winners
at Waikato Museum before the gallery is opened to the public.
This year’s exhibition of finalists will be held from August 1 until November 16, 2025. Entry is free.
For more information visit www.tewharetaonga.nz/NCAA
The award was previously held annually but was moved to a biennial cycle in 2023.
Of this year’s 53 finalists, nine are from Waikato.
Contemporary Art Award 2025 finalists Lizzi Yates, Waikanae Lyndy Wilson, Ngāruawāhia Tim Wigmore and Reeve Hokopaura, Ngāmotu New Plymouth Cora-Allan Twiss, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Jon Tootill, Papakura Debbie Tipuna, Tauranga Jodie Tipa, Ngāmotu New Plymouth Amber Timpany, Waihopai Invercargill Katherine Throne, Wānaka Dean Strickland, Waihī Beach Andy Spain, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington Aida Smith, Upper Hutt Merthyr Ruxton, Warkworth Kelly Rowe, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Jessie Randles, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Stephen Penny, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Rowan Panther, Kaitaia Shelley Norton, Gore Ella Grace Nicol, Kirikiriroa Hamilton Francisco Naude, Kirikiriroa Hamilton Leanne Mulder, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Brian Morris, Ōtepoti Dunedin Logan Moffat, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Jess Metuariki, Porirua Mark Meecham, Ōtepoti Dunedin Alice Jeesu McDonald, Whanganui Hannah Maurice, Waiheke Jimmy James Kouratoras, Port Waikato Tae Jun Kim, Drury Helen Kerridge, Ahuriri Napier Kim Ireland, Whakatū Nelson Dylan Huata-Lucas, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Natalie Holland, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington Tui Hobson, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Robyn Gibson, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland James Ford, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington Zena Elliott, Kirikiriroa Hamilton Lang Ea, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Sudhir Duppati, Kirikiriroa Hamilton Donna Dinsdale, Te Puke Antony Densham, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Garry Currin, Warkworth Deborah Crowe, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Pio Coombes, Waihī Beach Hana Carpenter, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Israel Birch, Ashhurst Sean Beldon, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Helen Beech, Kawakawa David Austin, Kirikiriroa Hamilton Dita Angeles, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Amy Al Chakif, Rotorua George Agius, Feilding Brett a’Court, Te Tai Tokerau Northland