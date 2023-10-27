Cora-Allan's hiapo artwork won the People's Choice Award at the National Contemporary Art Award 2023. Photo / Mike Walen

Cora-Allan's hiapo artwork won the People's Choice Award at the National Contemporary Art Award 2023. Photo / Mike Walen

An artist with both Māori and Niuean heritage claimed the People’s Choice Award at the National Contemporary Art Award this year.

Visual artist Cora-Allan (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tumutumu) (Alofi, Liku), of Auckland, took out the Campbell Smith Memorial People’s Choice Award for her artwork Kai Paraoa.

While winners of the other award categories were already announced in July, the People’s Choice Award winner is determined by votes from visitors to the exhibition at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato.

The name of the artwork referred to the kīwaha (saying) Kai Paraoa which would translate to “piece of cake”. It was made with traditional Niuean techniques that won the hearts of many.

The artwork is a hiapo which is a form of a decorated barkcloth painting or tapa. Cora-Allan said she was highly focused on reviving this traditional art form.

About her win, Cora-Allan said it was “amazing news”.

“I am currently finishing a year of full immersion in te reo Māori at Te Wananga o Takiura and this artwork reflects what I have learned during my time. It is a wonderful marker to celebrate our reo and how proud I am to be Māori.”

Waikato Museum director of Museum and Arts Liz Cotton congratulated Cora-Allan, saying winning the People’s Choice Award was a real honour for artists.

In memorial of former Waikato Museum director, artist and poet Campbell Smith, the People’s Choice Award is sponsored by his family. The award also includes a $250 cash prize.

Tauranga-based artist Tawhai Rickard (Ngaati Uepohatu, Ngaati Porou) won the National Contemporary Art Award 2023 for his work titled Scenes from a Victorian Restaurant. Photo / Ruth Gilmour

The National Contemporary Art Award exhibition opened in July. Out of more than 420 entries submitted, Tauranga-based artist Tawhai Rickard took out the $20,000 top prize for his installation titled Scenes from a Victorian Restuarant.

Rickard described his work as “a visual ode to the bicultural relationship between Māori and non-Māori”.

Visitors can still see the 41 finalist artworks at Waikato Museum until November 12. Entry to the exhibition is free.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.





