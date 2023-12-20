Artist Donovan Bixley (left), Dr Holly Shuja and Dr Will Fullick with the new mural in Taupō Health Centre's waiting room.

Patients at Taupō Health Centre might notice the waiting room has become a little brighter recently.

While undertaking some routine repainting, practice manager Caroline Clarke saw an opportunity to lift the spirits of children and adults alike by adding a colourful mural beside the reception desk.

“We were revamping our area and [wanted to] replace the old child area with something colourful and locally focused.”

Enter renowned local artist and author Donovan Bixley.

He was given an open brief to create an artwork for the wall that was interesting to look at and also reflected the Taupō region.

The resulting mural features all the iconic sights of the area, from the mountains of Tongariro National Park to Huka Falls and Waipāhīhī Marae.

Smaller details include the flora and fauna seen around the area and even a taniwha in the lake.

Bixley said he was pleased to be offered the chance to flex his creativity to bring a smile to people’s faces when they might not be at their best.

“I always hope that people will let me work to the best of my abilities.

“We talked about having a really nice scene for people to see when they’re not feeling so good.

“There’s sunshine and nature, which makes us feel connected to nature.”

As it happened, there was already a link between Bixley and the GP surgery.

He had been a patient at Taupō Health Centre since he was a toddler, when the family moved to Taupō for his dad’s job in geothermal power.

The geothermal landscape features in the mural, although Bixley said he applied some artistic licence.

“We had pools and geysers before the power station was built, so it’s like a fantasy version with the pools.”

Eagle-eyed patients may also spot features in the mural from Bixley’s previous and upcoming work, something he said was impossible to resist.

“Whenever I’m working on any new thing, bits find their way into my other work.”

