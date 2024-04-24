Waipā Networks CEO Sean Horgan and Mathematics for a Lifetime chairwoman and founder Jean McKenzie shared inspiring words at the Mountain Movie Fundraiser held at the Regent Theatre.

Te Awamutu charitable trusts and business came together this month to raise funds for a youth programme that provides educational support.

The Regent Theatre, which is owned by a trust, hosted the Mountain Movie Fundraiser on behalf of the Mathematics for a Lifetime (MFAL) Charitable Trust, a non-profit organisation that aims to advance skills and knowledge of mathematics for Kiwis, breaking down barriers.

The event was sponsored by Waipā Networks.

Waipā Networks chief executive Sean Horgan and MFAL chairwoman and founder Jean McKenzie shared inspiring words at the event, highlighting the importance of access to education and how it can transform lives.

The event also featured reflections from students, coupled with a film that highlights the importance of education and community support.

“We believe that investing in education is one of the most effective ways to empower younger people and strengthen our community, and we’re proud to support the MFAL Trust and their efforts to help those who may find learning challenging struggling,” Horgan says.

“We’re also an organisation that wants to attract and recruit younger people in technical areas, so as a STEM subject, this programme closely aligns with our values,” he says.

The Mountain Movie Fundraiser was a great success.

All funds raised will support various local initiatives of the non-profit organisation, including providing resources, support and training programmes to help kids who feel nervous, anxious, low in self-confidence, or have other learning challenges to reach their full potential.

Horgan says Waipā Networks is committed to making a positive impact in the community and supporting organisations and projects that promote education, equality, and empowerment.

He says the business plans to continue its support for the MFAL Trust and other Waipā-based organisations that are working to reduce hardship and build a brighter future for the present and coming generations.