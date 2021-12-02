Movember hits record fundraising year for men's health in the Waikato

The Big Show is taking on Movember in a slightly different way this year. Video / Hauraki

The Big Show is taking on Movember in a slightly different way this year. Video / Hauraki

Movember has just finished and the Waikato did an amazing job in so far raising $160,142 for the men's health charity, allowing them to continue advocating for men's mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Taupo local and first time "Mo Bro" Brad Woodford, 38, fundraised together with 32 of his work colleagues from Hamilton-based meat product supplier AFFCO (Auckland Farmers Freezing Company).

Apart from the company's encouragement, his main reason to get behind the good cause was the Movember Foundation's work for mental health.

He just experienced a loss in October in addition to eight other people over the years, including one during his time in the army.

"This is real, nine people that have been in my life who are my age are gone now. Only one was natural, another KIA [killed in action] in Afghanistan. That makes seven to the [Black] Dog," Brad said.

Through his work as a livestock buyer, he is in touch with a lot of farmers, a known risk group for mental health issues due to their stressful and lonely work environment. Additionally, Brad suffered from depression himself but was able to overcome it for his wife and kids about six years ago.

"Movember is taking some action, it gets people out there talking [about mental health]. At least for one month a year, it's on people's minds ... [when] you see people with moustaches. It's important to talk to people, even if you just talk to one bloke."

In total, New Zealanders raised $3 million for the Movember Foundation this year. With $39,170, AFFCO raised the second-highest amount of funds in the whole country, following NZME's The Country team that raised $85,525. "For around 30 people participating [from our company], I think we did a pretty solid job," Brad says.

New Zealand country manager for the Movember Foundation, Robert Dunne, said the Waikato has done a fantastic job this year.

"Not only in Waikato, but nationwide it's our most significant year so far. We have seen some [remarkable] growth in Waikato, coming from 646 fundraisers last year to 1134 fundraisers this year. In my 11 years with Movember, [I have seen] the acknowledgement of mental health has gone up in the past four years. Covid certainly helped with that."

Of all his participating colleagues at AFFCO, Brad is the one who raised the most with $5500.

Brad grew a moustache for Movember and ended up raising $5500. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

"My original target was $750 because I didn't expect so many people to donate. Then it was completely blown out of proportion, in the last 24 hours alone, I received 1350 bucks."

Brad says the fact that he shared a lot of his moustache journey on Facebook helped pushing the numbers and he even "influenced" some of his friends to participate in Movember.

"People shared my posts and I also texted my friends the link to my [Movember fundraising] page. Most donations came from people I know, but there were also a few from [strangers]."

He says that if his company didn't encourage him, he would probably not have taken part in Movember.

"I'm pleased that I did it ... I hope it does make a difference ... [But] the fact that you don't know [for sure] whether it will end up helping somebody is not a good enough reason not to try."

Robert says this year was a record fundraising year for Movember who will support over 50 programmes with the money raised.

"Men aren't as proactive about mental health as females. We want to create a behaviour change and give men tools to help care for themselves and others. [Therefore] we collaborate with a range of organisations that have a much better chance to reach people and have an impact."

Brad says he thinks his team also got something out of the fundraising experience.

Brad's wife couldn't wait for him to lose his moustache. Photo / Supplied

"It was good for me to talk and think about [mental health]. I learned how much people care and was surprised by how many other people experienced a loss to mental health."

Another surprise for him was how many people got behind his cause. "We are living in such a materialistic world, but [this fundraiser showed me] that people are neighbourly at heart which is comforting."

The funds raised in Waikato have gone from $75,153 in 2020 to $160,142 in 2021. Nationwide, 15,000 fundraisers sign up at Movember.com, a 40 per cent increase on last year.

Other notable Waikato fundraisers are:

• Neeks Oneill from Raglan who raised $1885 running 100km and going up Mount Karioi three times.

• Sue Hunter from Hamilton raised $1360 running 100km. "I had a 24-hour race I have trained for and due to the current [Covid] situation, it's been cancelled. I have not done all this training for nothing. We have a map, it's 100k on the road, and I plan to run it."

• Kieran Brooks from Hamilton participated in Movember for the tenth time this year and raised $1580. "I'm moving 100km this Movember for the 60 men we lose each hour of every day. And for my Dad. Miss you bud."

• Hamish Kay from Rukuhia, Hauraki, raised $800 running 500km and growing a ginger mo.

• Alex Cain from Hamilton raised $1655. "The old man had a scare with prostate cancer. A few friends' dads have also had scares and surgeries as well. I have had my trouble with mental health and a number of my friends have as well. This is a great opportunity to raise awareness and help out anyone we can!"

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Need to talk?: Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Samaritans: 0800 726 666

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.