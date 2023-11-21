Otago's four-time women's motocross world champion Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki) is sure to be the favourite in the Oceania clash at Woodville next year. Photo / Andy McGechan

Otago's four-time women's motocross world champion Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki) is sure to be the favourite in the Oceania clash at Woodville next year. Photo / Andy McGechan

Representing New Zealand against Australia is a sporting opportunity not to be missed and it is granted only to special Kiwi athletes.

When the big annual Honda New Zealand Motocross Grand Prix at Woodville rolls around in late January, the event will include a race-within-a-race solely for female motocross riders – the inaugural FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup – and the call has now gone out in Australia and New Zealand for its cream of racing talent to step forward for this exciting trans-Tasman battle.

Team New Zealand has already been given a boost with four-time and current Women’s Motocross World Champion Courtney Duncan agreeing to captain the side, while Australia has multi-time national champion Charli Cannon to spearhead their campaign.

However, with two six-rider squads required for the Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup component of the Woodville event, both countries need five more women to put up their hands.

The big annual Motocross of Nations, the popular “Olympic Games of motocross” already pits teams of riders, country versus country, against one another, but is generally just for the men.

The Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup gives a new complexion with a similar clash, and presents a rare opportunity for the women of the sport to wear their nation’s colours.

“We want our elite six selected female riders to race against Australia’s best half dozen,” Motorcycling New Zealand’s FIM Oceania commission member and team manager for the Kiwi team Ray Broad said.

“We are calling for expressions of interest from New Zealand’s large community of talented female motocross racers. We want these riders to get motivated and sign up to offer themselves to be a part of the team.

“Here’s a chance for the women to represent their country as a team, at home.”

The last time Otago’s Courtney Duncan raced at an FIM Oceania motocross event, she was on an 85cc bike and the event was at Pukekohe, in Auckland.

“New Zealand is pretty proud to be hosting this inaugural Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup, but we also realise that time is tight, with expressions of interest required by 5pm on November 30. To be eligible though, a rider needs to be a citizen of New Zealand,” Broad said.

“The idea for this event has been bubbling away in the background for a few months. But now it is full steam ahead and it’s a great opportunity for a Kiwi team to shine.”

He said it would be a reciprocal arrangement, with Australia set to host it in 2025.

The FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will be held over three races of 12 minutes each, plus one lap, which will be incorporated into the Woodville Grand Prix senior women’s races. The team that has the lowest score will be declared the winner – in the same mould as the Motocross of Nations.

The FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup has been established to highlight the quality and skills of women’s motocross in the Oceania region.

An expression of interest application can be found at tinyurl.com/2024womenmx

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.