Traffic management in Ōhaupō Village has been in place since the end of October last year. Photo / Dean Taylor

Work that began in late October to install a signalised pedestrian crossing on State Highway 3 (SH3) at Ōhaupō, plus associated upgrades and safety features, is finally nearing completion.

The contractors are working at night to install raised speed platforms on the approaches to the signalised crossing.





The crossing will be then constructed outside the Ōhaupō Store and will improve safety for pedestrians crossing the busy state highway.

The final work is being undertaken to install the pedestrian crossing. Photo / Dean Taylor

They will also be installing a slot drain in front of the bakery and fitting downpipes on the side of the building to drain surface water away following slight internal flooding during recent rainfall.

Daytime work will resume with the installation of the traffic signal hardware and Waipā Networks will be getting power to the site.

The project is on track to be completed by early next month.

Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.

