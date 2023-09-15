Te Awamutu Sports French tour captain Stacey Daniel with his parents during the jersey presentation. Photo / Jesse Wood

Te Awamutu Sports French tour captain Stacey Daniel with his parents during the jersey presentation. Photo / Jesse Wood

The Te Awamutu Sports squad received their jerseys and kit on Wednesday night as they prepare to travel to France for the Mondial Rugby Amateur.

Representing New Zealand, the side flies out on Tuesday to compete in the amateur Rugby World Cup.

Addressing the players, Te Awamutu Sports patron Lou Brown said don’t forget the sponsors, coaches and everyone behind the coaches - the volunteers - “but most of all enjoy yourselves”.

“You’ve been given the opportunity as a team and as a group to go away and represent not only New Zealand and our club, but everyone else that is interested in sport in New Zealand.

“It is a real honour and a privilege for you all to go away. You want to build on this because you’ll make relationships over there that will stay with you for the rest of your life.”

The trip has been more than two years in the making and has seen the players raise over $250,000.

“There would have been over 3000 proposals and emails that have gone out to businesses. There’s been a lot of generosity from people that don’t mind supporting something that they believe in,” Te Awamutu Sports head coach Travis Church says.

“We’ve had fundraising events here and it felt like the whole town turned out.

“We’ve done a lot of steam cookers and a lot of hangi. We actually had the All Blacks named here and had a fundraising event here that night which was pretty special.

“Then the All Blacks came back and our mate [Ian Foster] donated [a special bench] to us which was another fundraising event. So there’s been a lot going on.”

Church thanked all of the supporters from Hamilton to Auckland, from Ōtorohanga to Te Kūiti and even as far as Queensland.

Many family-owned businesses and whānau themselves have sponsored the players.

Church says he is thankful for everything the community has done to support them in this emotional journey.

“Everyone that cares about the game. There’s a lot of bad spotlight around rugby but it’s you people that continue to come out [and support us], that don’t let people’s opinions change how we feel about developing our game,” he says.

“At the end of the day, this is about our community, it’s about our club, it’s about our town, it’s about our people and it’s about our country - Aotearoa.”

Led by captains Latrell Smiler-Ah Kiong (onfield), Dillon Martin (attack), Niah Church-Jones (defence) and tour captain Stacey Daniel, the Te Awamutu team will hope to manage what their junior counterparts achieved - bringing home the silverware.

“Our management will make a Facebook Messenger group and add everyone into that group to update you. Through photos and through moments.”

All matches will be streamed on Eurosport and can be viewed live at the Te Awamutu Sports clubrooms.

Te Awamutu Sports Mondial Rugby Amateur squad:

Carl Finlay, Sean Ralph, Manahi Goulton, Josh Coffin, Tony Bennett, Gelestino Kiutau, Niah Church-Jones, Ty Demler-Findlay, Dean Ralph, Latrell Smiler-Ah Kiong, Stacey Daniel, Hone Karaka, Shauncy Waho, Westyn Cobb, Logan Karl, Manase Mohuanga, Taipari Quinn, Mimio Fuimaono, Te Uira Komene-Palmer, Kawa Kiri, Dillon Martin, Zealin Prime, Elijah Mataira, Mikaera Hemara, Cameron Reynolds, Leon Mackey, Hoani Ham, Ryley Emery, Takoha Lunjevich.

Management:

Head Coach - Travis Church

Backs & Attack Coach - Sam Gibbens

Forwards Coach - Awa Elkington

Defence Coach - Shaun O’Connor