Police are appealing for sightings of missing Waikato man David Huggan.

Huggan left his bright blue, Mitsubishi Triton ute at the top of Sainsbury Road, Mt Pirongia on December 12 at about 4.30pm.

He was last seen wearing a light green/blue tee-shirt and dark coloured shirt and he was bare foot.

Teams from Police Search and Rescue, and Land Search and Rescue were continuing to search the Pirongia mountain bike park area a spokesperson said.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Pirongia Mountain bike park area on 12 December from 4.30pm who may have seen Mr Huggan or have information that may assist with the search.

“Police would like to thank the outstanding effort from the Land SAR teams and FENZ and send their respects to the friends and family of Mr Huggan.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Police via 105 referencing file number 231213/6223.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.





