Police and family have concerns for missing man Warwick Penney Greenwood who was last seen leaving his home address in Tirau at about 8pm on Monday night.

He was wearing a dark green short sleeve tshirt, and dark green trousers, he has a tattoo on his left arm of a diesel fuel cap.

“Police and Warwicks family have concerns for his welfare,” a police spokesperson said.

“If you have seen Warwick or have any information that may assist in locating him please contact Police on 105 if it is after the fact, or 111 if you have seen him recently.”

Please reference file number: 230925/6143





