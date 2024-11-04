Trisha Benge welcomes guests to McKenzie Centre’s 40th anniversary celebrations in Hamilton.

Long-serving McKenzie Centre director Trisha Benge teared up as she reflected on the 27 years she had worked at the Waikato early intervention facility.

Speaking at the centre’s 40th anniversary celebrations at Hamilton West School in Hamilton on Saturday, Benge said it had always been a place for family.

“We have always involved families and parents and thought of the whānau as experts on their children. Our jobs have been to add what we know to the family, so they have the skills and the support necessary to realise their child’s potential.”

Benge, who recently retired, was one of four speakers who talked of the impact McKenzie Centre had made on families since it opened in 1984 for children with developmental delays and disabilities within a 50km radius of Hamilton.

Ken Williamson, a trustee for 30 years, and recently appointed to the Waitangi Tribunal, said of all the organisations he had been involved with, McKenzie Centre was the closest to his heart.