Mastermind behind Hamilton's stunning gardens retires

Dr Peter Sergel has been at the forefront of the gardens' development and operations for four decades. Photo / Supplied

The mastermind behind the world-class Hamilton Gardens, Dr Peter Sergel, is retiring at the end of this year.

Dr Sergel has been a driving force behind the Hamilton Gardens since 1979 when he was asked to develop a concept plan for the park. He had just joined the Hamilton City Council and this was one of his first jobs.

The seeds of success were well and truly sown and Dr Sergel went on to develop the concept of telling the story of gardens throughout civilisation in a series of enclosed gardens.

Some of the growing number of themed gardens at Hamilton Gardens. Photo / Supplied

Dr Sergel was appointed director of the Hamilton Gardens in 1995 but he has been at the forefront of the gardens' development and operations for the past four decades, meticulously designing the more than 20 gardens at the site (the only exception being the Te Parapara Garden).

With Dr Sergel at the helm, Hamilton Gardens has grown to become a major visitor destination loved by residents and tourists alike and receiving international recognition, including the 2014 International Garden of the Year Award.

The gardens receive around one million visits each year, including more than 440,000 visitors to the enclosed gardens.

The council's general manager community and deputy chief executive, Lance Vervoort, says Dr Sergel's outstanding vision and talent for design are irreplaceable.

Looking over the Japanese Garden of Contemplation at Hamilton Gardens. Photo / Gretchen Carroll

"Dr Sergel has been a force of nature at the Hamilton Gardens. His passion, creativity and ability to inspire others with his vision have made the gardens the magnificent city and regional asset it is today."

In the 1980s, there was no budget set aside to develop the gardens, so he worked tirelessly with community groups to raise the funds. He has set up trusts to raise funds and promote the gardens and enjoyed a long, productive working relationship with the Friends of the Hamilton Gardens.

Dr Sergel has also driven other local projects such as the 1980s Riverbank Development Scheme and the redevelopment of Woodlands.

He's instigated several events, the best-known being the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival, which he established in 1998 and ran for the first few years before creating the foundation that now runs it.

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate opened the Surrealist Garden at the beginning of the year. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Dr Sergel will remain involved in the development of the next few gardens – Ancient Egyptian, Medieval, Pacifica and Baroque Gardens – in a part-time role.

Mr Vervoort says the council will be starting the search for a new director shortly, but it could take some time to find the right person.

"Given the uniqueness of the role and the calibre of candidate we are looking for, we want to make sure we get the recruitment right. Also Christmas and the summer holidays are not that far away now, so I expect the process will continue into the first months of the new year."