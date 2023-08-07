Taumarunui apprentice Jess Nielsen undertaking the practical challenge of the Waikato regional heat of the Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year competition in Cambridge in June, where the apprentices had to build a footstool. Photo / Stephen Barker, Barker Photography

Taumarunui building apprentice Jess Nielson, of Sloan Annand Builders, has won the Waikato regional final of the 2023 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year competition.

The annual competition recognises excellence among carpentry apprentices and raises awareness of career opportunities in the building and construction industry.

Te Awamutu apprentice Mac Livingstone, of Livingstone Building, placed second, and the third place went to Hamiltonian Luka den Hertog, of Grant Stewart Building. All three Waikato apprentices were trained through BCITO, a business division of Te Pūkenga.

Jess will now move on to compete in the national competition, which will be held in November in Auckland.

For the regional competitions, each participant had to submit details of a building project they are working on, as well as take part in a two-hour practical challenge.

For the Waikato regional practical challenge that took place in Cambridge in June, the apprentices had to build a footstool.

Waikato Registered Master Builders 2023 Apprentice of the Year Jessica Nielson, second place-winner Mac Livingstone and third-placed Luke den Hertog. Photo / Mike Walen

After the practical challenge, the top 10 apprentices from each region had an interview with a judging panel and an on-site visit to discuss their building project in detail.

The registered master builders announced the Waikato regional winners on Friday, and the judges said they were “extremely” impressed by Jess.

“She showed great focus and technique with her tools. She was accurate in her work, shows excellent competency and her project was finished to an extremely high standard. At her site visit, Jess proved she was a well-rounded apprentice with a clear passion for the trades and a drive to perform.”

About Mac, the judges especially noted his “strong work ethic”.

“Every day, Mac is the first on-site to open it up for everyone, [showing] excellent organisational skills. This is imperative as he oversees four other apprentices... He also demonstrated a good and detailed understanding of his project and wider building skills,” the judges said.

“At the regional practical competition, he presented himself well. He worked in an orderly manner with a tidy workspace and project.”

About Luka, the judges said he has a “real enthusiasm” for building.

“[During] the site visit, it was clear every detail had been thought out and analysed before construction, making Luka’s attention to detail second to none.”

At the practical challenge, the judges especially noted his “positive attitude”.

“He was well-presented and had a very high standard of tools, particularly his chisels and block plane, which he sharpened himself. The first to start assembling the project, Luka showed an excellent array of building skills.”

For the national final, Jess, alongside seven other top apprentices from around the country, will have a 45-minute interview with the national judging panel and an additional six-hour practical skills test.

The national round of the 2023 Registered Master Builders Carters Apprentice of the Year competition will take place on November 9 and 10 in Auckland at Conztruct.

For more details, visit the apprentice of the year website.