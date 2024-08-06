Te Awamutu Council Carpark Market organisers and supporters Pam Powell (left), Pam Chitty, Keith Norris and Gaye Crosbie made a $4000 donation to Te Awamutu i-Site.

Te Awamutu Council Carpark Market recently donated $4000 to the Te Awamutu i-Site centre to assist with continuing operations.

Market organiser Pam Chitty said the group wanted to contribute to the i-Site to help ensure it was able to keep operating.

She said the i-Site was so helpful and worthwhile for the community, the doors must stay open.

The group also made a donation of $1500 to Te Awamutu Citizens Advice Bureau.

Stallholders pay $5 a week to be at the market, which operates at the Bank St carpark each Saturday from 8am to noon.