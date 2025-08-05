NCEA to be scrapped, new 10-year deal for Huntly Power Station and New Zealand out of its depth with tariffs.

Police are asking for witnesses after a man was concussed following an assault at an Ōtorohanga walking track.

The victim and his wife said they were approached by an unknown male walking two dogs, one white and one brown on the Stopbank walking track about 5.10pm on July 28.

The male assaulted the victim, leaving him with facial injuries and a concussion, police said.

Police said the offender had not been found.