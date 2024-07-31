Last week a Waikato MyLotto player struck it lucky in second division in Wednesday’s draw, winning $33,252. And in the previous weekend’s draw a Taupō MyLotto player won $49,073 with second division Powerball. Other winners in that draw included MyLotto players from Hamilton and the Waikato region and a player who bought their ticket from Flickers in Tokoroa. They each won $22,317.

Last night’s other second division winners were from Northland, Auckland, Napier, Haumoana, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Porirua, Wellington, Tasman, Blenheim and Christchurch.

Last night’s $30 million Lotto Powerball jackpot went unstruck, rolling over to Saturday where it jumps to $33m.

The winning numbers last night were: 8, 17, 25, 36, 33 and 31. The bonus ball was 18, and Powerball was 4.

Meanwhile two punters are $500,000 richer after each striking Lotto’s first division prize last night. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Napier and Christchurch.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $500,000 on Saturday.

The $33m jackpot up for grabs on Saturday will be the second largest total prize of the year, only behind June’s mammoth total of $50m, which was shared between seven players.

Those seven winners on June 8 each took home $7.2m in the must-be-won draw.

While two of them had claimed their share of the first prize by the next day on Sunday, June 9, it took until last week for the final winner to come forward and collect their portion of the winnings.

One of the children of a winning couple, who wished to remain anonymous, said the family had a meeting to share the happy news.

“They’ve slowly been doing bits on the house, and now they can afford to finish the renovations,” the child said about the winning parents.

“We really want them to do something for themselves though. They’ve been talking about a special overseas trip for a long time and now they can do that, it will be amazing for them,” said another of the children.

Other Powerball jackpots won since then include $4.5m won by a MyLotto player in Waikato on June 12 and $5.5m won on June 19 by a physical ticket bought in Waitara.







