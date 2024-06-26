Advertisement
Home / Waikato News

Lotto results: Waikato players strike it lucky

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Two Waikato Lotto players have struck it lucky in last night’s draw.

The players were two of 17 second division winners, each picking up $12,438 for having five numbers plus the Bonus.

The winners were a Waikato MyLotto online player and a player who bought their ticket at Pak N Save Taupō.

The other second division winners were from Auckland, New Plymouth, Masterton, Wellington, Nelson, Hokitika, Ashburton and Christchurch.

Second division Powerball was not struck.

One Auckland player won $1 million in first division Lotto.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 12 16 32 34 36 39 with Bonus 3 and Powerball 1. Strike was 36 34 12 32.

Meanwhile, a Waikato player who bought their ticket online via MyLotto was one of four first division winners at the weekend, each winning a quarter share of the $1 million prize.

Two Hamilton players were among 17 second division winners, each winning $15,383.

The winning Waikato tickets were sold at Glenview Food Centre and Woolworths Te Rapa.

Last Wednesday a player who bought their ticket at New World Te Kuiti was one of 12 second division winners, each picking up $17,786.

And on the previous Saturday two Hamilton players were second division Lotto winners.

A ticket sold at Woolworths Dinsdale won its holder $19,356, while a ticket bought online via MyLotto was a second division Powerball winner, taking the prize to $24,870.

Earlier this month a Waikato punter became $4.5 million richer after striking the Lotto Powerball jackpot.

And a Lotto ticket bought in Hamilton was one of the big winners in this month’s $50 million must-be-won draw.

Seven players each won a $7.18 million share in the Powerball jackpot draw. There were no first division Powerball winners so the prize went to second division Powerball winners.

One of those tickets was sold at Shop Rite Dairy in Maeroa, Hamilton.



