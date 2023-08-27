Voyager 2023 media awards

Lotto results: Waikato player wins share of First Division million

Waikato Herald
Waikato players are in the money after Saturday night's draw.

A Waikato player has won a share of $1 million after winning Lotto First Division in Saturday night’s draw.

The MyLotto online player wins $250,000, sharing the pot with a player from Auckland and two from Palmerston North.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Meanwhile, 18 players won $15,885 in Lotto Second Division, including a Waikato MyLotto player and a person who bought a ticket at New World Whangamatā.

Three players won Powerball Second Division, boosting their prize to $22,003 each. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Countdown Awapuni in Palmerston North, Countdown Wainuiomata in Lower Hutt and on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

The winning numbers were 22, 23, 26, 30, 36, 39 with the bonus number 28 and Powerball number 2.

