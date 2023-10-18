Two Waikato tickets were among the winners last night.

Waikato players are in the money after Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

Two of eight second division winners were from tickets bought in the region.

One was bought at Paper Plus Ōtorohanga and the other was an online MyLotto ticket bought by a Hamilton player.

The other second division winners were in Albany, Auckland, Rotorua, New Plymouth, Central Otago and Temuka.

Each wins $23,174.

Meanwhile, a Powerball player from Auckland won $4.5 million with Powerball first division.

The winning ticket was sold at Countdown Botany in Auckland.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball and $500,000 from first division.

One other player won $500,000 with first division - the winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 6 11 13 28 36 40 with Bonus 32 and Powerball 1. Strike was 36 11 40 13.

