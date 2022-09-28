Young demonstrator Dante Temara showing off his skills. Photo/Kate Durie

Te Awamutu parkour and skate park in Centennial Park officially opened on Saturday morning at 10am with avid skaters and families in attendance.

They were treated to food trucks, Hoops & Scoops and Little Petchy. DJ Riki Nocks performed music.

The community has invested close to $1 million in this new parkour, playground and new skating facility.

"This has been a long time coming, to replace the former skate park at Centennial Park. It is here for you to enjoy and we sincerely hope that you do make the most of it and look after it," said Mayor Jim Mylchreest.

"Who couldn't love an event like this with kids out there enjoying themselves."

Jim went on to thank the designer from Acid NZ and the construction team, Fluher Contracting Limited, that put the park together.

He also thanked St John for supplying an ambulance and crew, should it be needed, and the staff and volunteers who put the opening event together.

Jim said, "It was great to come down to the blessing and talk to the crew that was building this facility, and to know they were keen skaters and know what skaters want and what the most modern designs are to have in a skatepark."

Jim Mylchreest opened the park with Bill Harris and Barney Manaia. Photo / Kate Durie

Apakura Rūnanga Trust blessed the site, with chairman Bill Harris, Barney Manaia and Jim Mylchrest.

Professional demonstrators showed how it was done, having 10 minutes to perform tricks without worrying about running into any of the many more minor children in attendance.

Jim said he isn't looking forward to the first time the skatepark gets graffiti, and told the skaters "they are our little watch dogs for this project".

"An event like this is fantastic and everyone is having a great time," said Barney Manaia, of Maniapoto Trust Board.

Bill Harris, a candidate for the Māori ward seat and the Ngāti Apakura Rūnanga Trust chairman, said they were "pleased with the whole site".

Bill added he already began talks about what the next project will be and looking for more developments in partnerships with others, "so that it is not all coming from the ratepayers' pockets".

Barbara Kuriger, National Party member for Taranaki-King Country, was in attendance and said, "It's really awesome to come to an event like this. I brought my grandchildren to the old skate park so it'll be awesome to bring them to this updated facility, they'll be so jealous I didn't bring them today."

Barbara Kuriger, National Party member for Taranaki-King Country at the opening ceremony of Te Awamutu's parkour and skate park. Photo/Kate Durie

The Waipā District Council gave a big thank you to Acid NZ and BurgerFuel for sponsoring vouchers and skateboard decks for this event.