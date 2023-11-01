Kick for a Cause Hamilton will take to the park on November 26.

Kick for a Cause Hamilton will take to the park on November 26.

Kick for a Cause Hamilton will bring 44 local identities together to battle it out at Melville United Football Club on November 26, in the hopes of helping families in need.

Inspired by global celebrity football match Soccer Aid, the inaugural local event will see four teams of 11 prominent personalities take the field for an afternoon of social football.

For many, it will be their debut on the pitch.

Although nerves are high, so is the excitement. Most identities have chosen to get involved as they see it as a unique opportunity to make a difference for the community and families.

All proceeds and donations from the event will go to Hamilton City’s Salvation Army.

The event will kick-off at 1pm with the men’s game - where the likes of Hamilton City councillor Andrew Bydder, Chiefs chief executive Simon Graafhuis, and Rabobank New Zealand chief executive Todd Charteris will take the field.

The 2.30pm women’s game will feature Olympic track cyclist Bryony Botha, para-athlete Danielle Aitchison, professional netball player Georgia Takarangi, lawyer Janey Haringa, and Hamilton East Labour Party candidate and local business owner Georgie Dansey.

“I’m super excited to be a part of this event, it’s for such a great cause and an awesome way to bring the Hamilton community together,” Botha says.

“I am participating in Kick for a Cause because I enjoy being part of things that can help or inspire others. Through my career as a professional cyclist, I have received a lot of help and support from people who have wanted to help me succeed, so I know how much even a little bit helps.

“Because of this, I want to help make a difference in the lives of people within the community in any way I can, just as those who have helped me have done.”

With support from the WaiBOP Football Federation, the identities will gather for two training sessions, where they will have the opportunity to connect with each other and get up to speed with the basics of the game.

On the day, the identities will be supported by up to five local football players, lending a helping hand on the field.

“I’m super pleased to be able to participate in Kick for a Cause. Firstly it’s a great charitable event for a worthy cause, and secondly, as a gym owner and someone passionate about sport and exercise,” Dansey says.

“It’s great to see the leaders in our community leading by example and getting active!

“Don’t let the gym ownership part of my bio fool you though, co-ordination is not something I’m known for and I’m afraid my soccer skills are seriously lacking. Looking forward to the event.”

The 60-minute games will be all about enjoyment rather than actual football skills - plus a dose of healthy competition.

Kick for a Cause Hamilton organisers are looking forward to using football to champion a meaningful cause - and they’re encouraging the Hamilton community to get behind the event.

The games are open to the public to watch - with entry by koha, or donation of a non-perishable food item, to help the Salvation Army stock their shelves.

Throughout the afternoon, there will be plenty of entertainment, food, and over $1000 worth of raffles and auction items, all of which have been donated by local businesses.

A Raisely page has also been set up to allow those who can’t make it on the day to get behind the cause - kickforacause.raisely.com.

For more information, search Kick for a Cause Hamilton on Facebook and Instagram.

The initial line-up of players includes (with more to be announced on the Kick for a Cause Hamilton social media channels over the coming weeks):

Andrew Bydder (Hamilton City councillor)

Anna Casey-Cox (Hamilton City councillor)

Annika van Driel (social media co-ordinator - YWCA Hamilton)

Antonia Carter (business owner - Antonia Creative)

Bryony Botha (New Zealand track cyclist)

Chloe Stone (conference and event co-ordinator - SkyCity)

Daniel Hopper (project manager)

Danielle Aitchison (para athlete)

Dr Joel Rindelaub (scientist and University of Waikato senior lecturer)

Gemma Rose (breathwork practitioner and personal mastery coach)

Georgia Takarangi (professional netball player)

Georgie Dansey (Labour Party candidate for Hamilton East and business wwner)

Hannah Mooney (podcaster and arts advocate)

Harshmeen Kaur (entrepreneur and motivational coach)

Janey Haringa (principal lawyer - JH Law)

Julia Roughton (activities and communications co-ordinator - YWCA Hamilton)

Karl Johnson (turf manager - Seddon Park/Waikato Stadium)

Riki Manarangi (entrepreneur)

Rosalie Norton (creative and artist)

Simon Graafhuis (CEO - Chiefs Rugby Club)

Stella McLean (Waikato Students Union vice-president)

Todd Charteris (CEO - Rabobank New Zealand)

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.